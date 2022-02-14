If you have been following Shruti Haasan on Instagram, then you would know that the actress-cum-singer is quite the passionate foodie! With over 18.8 million followers, she loves to include her fans and followers on her food adventures. The Tamil-Maharashtrian actress has quite a diverse palate for food and we have proof. Like most Indians, even Shruti Haasan's Sunday is all about indulging in delicious food. Recently, she decided to share her Sunday dinner on the photo-sharing app and it was quite the feast! We can see her feasting on some classic Bengali dishes and we can't help but drool over her meal. Take a look:

The Bengali dinner included kosha mangsho, jhuri aloo bhaja, chingiri malai curry and rice. For the unversed, kosha mangsho is a popular mutton Bengali curry that is often an important part of Bengali festivals like Durga Puja. Chingri malai curry is another Bengali delicacy with tiger prawns as the star of the dish. The prawns are cooked in flavourful coconut curry along with spices to give this chingiri malai curry. Jhuri aloo bhaja is a potato fry vegetable that is often eaten with rice and curry. If you want to recreate Shruti Haasan's Sunday Bengali feast then here is how you can make these dishes at home:





Shruti Haasan loves to talk about food with her fans! She often organises "Ask Me Anything" on her Instagram story and confesses all her foodie habits. It is how we know that Shruti is a big fan of South Indian food, especially when it is served on a banana leaf!





