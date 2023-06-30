Diabetes has become a prevalent issue worldwide, posing challenges for individuals in managing their condition. Proper diet and lifestyle play a crucial role in controlling diabetes, alongside timely medication. A balanced diet that avoids trans-fat-rich refined flour and focuses on high-fibre foods is often recommended. Keeping this in mind, we present a delicious and straightforward soup recipe suitable for diabetics.

Also Read: Dalia For Weight Loss: 5 Recipes That Are Healthy And Yummy





This vegetable soup is not only easy to make but also allows for customisation based on individual preferences. For diabetic-friendly soup, we have included vegetables that are high in fibre, such as spring onions, spinach, peas, carrots, cauliflower, tomatoes, green coriander, ginger, and garlic. These nutrient-rich vegetables offer essential vitamins and fibre, contributing to a healthy diet. Without further delay, let's explore the recipe for this delightful soup:

A Soup Recipe Ideal for Diabetic Diets:







1. Wash and finely chop all the vegetables. Place them in a pressure cooker.











2. Add finely chopped ginger and garlic to the cooker.











3. Pour three glasses of water into the cooker and season with salt to taste.











4. Close the pressure cooker lid and cook the vegetables for three whistles.











5. Once the pressure is released, transfer the cooked vegetables to a large utensil and allow them to cool.











6. Once cooled, transfer the vegetables to a grinding jar and blend them into a smooth paste.











7. Pass this paste through a sieve and add the vegetable broth to it.











8. Transfer the soup to a pan and heat it again. Add black pepper and mix well.











9. Squeeze a few drops of lemon juice into the soup for added flavour.

Also Read: Craving Cream Rolls? Watch How The Delicacy Is Made In The Video Inside





Note: Do not discard the vegetable broth after boiling. Additionally, if you are not diabetic, you can enhance the taste of the soup by adding a small amount of butter.











Enjoy this hot and nutritious soup, tailored for diabetic individuals seeking a delicious and healthy option for their meals.