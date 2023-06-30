The journey of losing weight has never been easy for anyone. There are multiple things that one has to incorporate into their daily routine in order to see effective results. From following a proper fitness routine to a diet filled with nutrient-rich foods, there is a lot that one has to do. If you're someone who is currently trying to lose weight, you must be constantly on the hunt for recipes that provide nutrition without compromising on taste. After all, no one enjoys food that tastes bland and boring, even if you're on a weight loss diet. Luckily, we are blessed to have a wide variety of Indian dishes that make for an excellent addition to a weight loss diet. Dalia is one such dish that is known to be quite effective for this purpose. Talking about its health benefits, nutritionist Shilpa Arora explains, "Daliya makes for a great alternative for those on a weight loss diet. You can spruce it up by adding different veggies like carrots, peas, tomatoes, and capsicum. This would help you stay satiated for a longer period of time. One could also add nuts and seeds to the porridge, which can also help nourish the skin in addition to aiding weight loss."

Weight Loss Diet: 5 Healthy And Delicious Dalia Recipes You Must Try:

1. Bajra Dalia (Our Recommendation)

We all know that bajra is an excellent source of fibre. Including this bajra dalia in our weight loss diet can be quite helpful as it promotes a feeling of satiety. This means, you won't feel those untimely hunger pangs that lead to binge eating. It is extremely wholesome and can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. Also, it makes a great choice for people with gluten intolerance. Click here for the recipe for bajra dalia.

2. Oatmeal Dalia

Are you someone who likes to start their day with a bowl of oats? If yes, then this oatmeal dalia is definitely worth a try. It is low in calories, needs only three ingredients to make, and will be ready in just under 20 minutes. So, go ahead and try making a bowl of oatmeal dalia for yourself and watch your kilos drop faster. Click here for the recipe for oatmeal dalia.

3. Veg Masala Dalia

Many people do not like the taste of dalia, as they find it bland and boring. If you too fall into this category, it's time to give it a masaledaar twist with this vegetarian masala dalia recipe. Not only is oozes flavours, but the addition of veggies like carrots, peas, and beans further increases its nutrient content. Wondering how to make it? Find the complete recipe for vegetarian masala dalia here.

4. Chicken Oats Dalia

Next up, we bring you a delicious dalia recipe that is made using oats and chicken chunks. It is super high in protein content and makes for an excellent addition to a weight loss diet. Trust us, once you try out this dalia, you'll find yourself coming back to it again and again. Whip up this dish whenever you feel like having something simple and comforting. Find the complete recipe for chicken oat dalia here.

5. Dalia Pongal

Pongal is a traditional dish from South India made with rice and moong dal. In this recipe, wheat rava and green gram (dal) are used instead and pressure cooked with flavourful masalas. Being rich in fibre and protein, this dalia pongal is ideal for those trying to shed kilos. It tastes best when served hot and paired with some chutney. We're sure you'll absolutely love it. Click here for the recipe for dalia pongal.

Try out these delicious dalia recipes and add them to your weight loss diet. Do let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.