Most of us have a hectic work life and food seems like the best solution to get that extra good feeling after a tiring day. After working for almost 9 to 10 hours, hunger pangs start to kick in, and it gets hard to decide what to eat. Worry not, we understand that the clock is ticking and it's almost going to be dinner time. And we have just the solution to fix your cravings. Having light food that will not over fill your stomach and make you feel bloated before dinner is a wise choice to make. Add these 5 recipes to your evening snack menu. These can easily be made in no time!





Here Are 5 Snacks To Eat After Work:

1. Sprouts

Sprouts are light and also healthy to eat, as they are full of multiple nutrients that are important for our body. These are low in calorie and are filled with fibre. You can pick any beans or lentils of your choice to make sprouts like black chana, hara moong, beans, etc. Once these sprout, just add chopped onion, tomato, and lemon juice to it. Season it with salt and black pepper. That's all, your after-work snack is ready. For more recipes, click here.

Sprouts are full of nutrition. Photo Credit: istock

2. Peanut Butter Toast

Peanut butter is loaded with protein. Moreover, it contains good oil and vitamins B and E that are healthy for our body. Take a tablespoon or two of peanut butter and spread it on crispy multigrain bread. This delicious snack will be your go to recipe, as it doesn't take too much effort to make.





3. Yogurt Bowl

You can also prepare a bowl of yoghurt with fresh veggies as a snack. This is a filling and nutritious snack choice. To make the dish tasty and high in calcium and protein, add celery, carrots, broccoli, and tomatoes. The base of the recipe would be yogurt just as the name suggests. You can choose flavoured or unflavoured yogurt to make a yogurt bowl.

Make tasty yogurt bowl at home in no time. Photo Credit: istock

4. Boiled Eggs

We all know that eggs are an excellent source of protein, which makes it a super healthy food which can be consumed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Hard boiled eggs also make a great evening snack. You can have 2 eggs for your after-work snack and you'll feel full.

5. Smoothies

Smoothies make a very nutritious snack. It's a fun way of combining your favourite fruits and veggies and blending them to make a glass full of flavours and nutrition. You can make this in just 5-10 minutes. Add fruits like, strawberries, mango, or banana with 1 cup milk or yogurt, drizzled with honey, and your smoothie will be ready. For more smoothie recipes, click here.





Add these delicious and healthy recipes to your evening snack menu, and relish the tasty snacks. Enjoy.