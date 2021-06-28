There are several advantages of adding a glass of vegetable juice to your daily diet. Vegetables are an important source of vitamins, minerals, iron and antioxidants. They provide your body with the nourishment it needs to ensure you have a healthy and disease-free life. Moreover, eating ample vegetables or drinking them in form of juice is also a relatively pocket-friendly way of getting naturally glowing skin and strong lustrous hair. Who wouldn't want that, right? Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija also loves her vegetable juices, and sharing a video on her Instagram on the subject she said, “I suggest a glass of vegetable juice for almost anything and everything.”





How To Make Vegetable Juice For Healthy Skin:

In the Instagram Reels, Pooja uses a combination of vegetables for the perfectly delicious drink. To make Pooja Makhija's vegetable juice you will need - cucumber, tomatoes, a few leaves of spinach, a bulb of ginger, few mint leaves or curry leaves and a glass of water.

Blend all the ingredients together in a blender or mixer and strain. Add a tablespoon of the strained vegetable mixture into the juice and enjoy. And if you do not enjoy drinking raw vegetable juice, before blending them you can steam the veggies a little as well, she said.





Pooja Makhija further explained, “ A glass of vegetable juice will benefit you by giving you great skin, good memory, relieving headaches, constipation, soreness, cramps as well as lowering cholesterol and various metabolic diseases. This super immunity booster helps protect you from the inside with the highest fighting capacity.”





“Take any three colours to get a variety of antioxidants. In the monsoon and in general, for those with a sensitive tummy take veggies that can be peeled for higher safety," she added.





Watch the full video here:





If you are looking for other combinations of vegetable juices, Pooja Makhija has a few more suggestions for you.





1) Tomato, cucumber and celery





2) Carrot, spinach and dudhi (bottle gourd) or even bitter gourd.





3) Carrot, tomato and capsicum





4) Beetroot, bell peppers and kale





To enhance the flavour of your vegetable juice you can combine them with a list of natural and aromatic flavour enhancers:





1) Mint





2) Coriander leaves





3) Ginger





4) Fresh turmeric





5) Green chilli





6) Dill





7) Basil





8) Parsley





9) Lemon juice





Tell us which of these delicious vegetable juice combinations by Pooja Makhija, you enjoyed the most.