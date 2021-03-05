Skin Health: Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Shares 2 Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne

Highlights We love glowing and supple skin.

It is always suggested to eat right to keep up nourishment from within.

Pooja Makhija shares 2 quick tips for a healthy skin.

We all desire for skin that is supple, healthy and glowing. No amount of blush, highlighter or any other makeup product can take place of a naturally healthy skin. Hence, we prefer taking extra care of our skin health to keep it clean and clear always. However cautious we are, there are some inevitable skin issues that most of us face year-round; one such problem is acne. Acne is basically a skin condition where the hair follicles under the skin get clogged due to overproduction of oil. This leads to small outbreaks and red patches on skin. According to macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner Shilpa Arora, acne is an obvious sign of imbalance in the body where toxins are not flushed out properly. "Acne can be unpredictable and pretty annoying, but the truth is that it is one of the most common skin conditions in adolescents across the globe," she adds.





While creams, skin oils and other topical applications work as a temporary solution to get rid of acne, skin experts suggest keeping up a proper balance in our body to nourish skin health from within. If you look around and scroll the internet, you will find hundreds of hacks and tips to prevent acne. So many options can be confusing at times. Fret not, we have got you covered.





Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to her Instagram handle to share a small video featuring 2 very basic tips to keep up a healthy and glowing skin. Let's find out.

Home Remedies For Glowing Skin | 2 Easy Tips To Get Rid Of Acne:

1. Have 2.5 to 3 litres of water daily:





Our skin is reflection of what our gut is from inside. Hence, a good amount of water every day helps us keep hydrated, relieve constipation and other gut-related irritations. This further leads to proper detoxification and helps us get glowing skin. Adding to this, Pooja Makhija states, "Add 2 tsp of sabja seeds (basil seeds) to your first 1-litre water. This will keep our gut cool and skin clear."





2. Cut out dairy products:





Dairy products like milk, cheese, ghee, butter, buttermilk etc can irritate your gut. And this will lead to an irritated skin.





"These are very simple tricks. Try them for 2 months and see the difference," she concludes.





Find Here The Complete Video:

