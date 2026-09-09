Cockroaches in the kitchen are a common household problem. Besides being unpleasant to look at, they can contaminate surfaces and food with harmful bacteria, posing a risk to your health. While many people rely on chemical sprays to get rid of them, the pests often return after some time. The good news is that several everyday kitchen ingredients may help keep cockroaches away naturally. Let's take a look at some simple remedies you can try at home.





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1. Bay Leaves

Bay leaves are commonly used in Indian cooking, but they may also help keep cockroaches away. Their strong aroma can make certain areas less appealing to these pests. Crush a few bay leaves and place them inside kitchen cabinets, drawers, behind appliances and near storage containers. Replace them every few days to maintain their scent.

2. Cloves

Cloves have a powerful fragrance that can act as a natural deterrent for cockroaches. You can place whole cloves in kitchen corners, spice cabinets, under the sink and around food storage areas. Apart from helping with pest control, cloves can also leave your kitchen smelling fresh.

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3. Cinnamon Powder

The warm scent of cinnamon may help discourage cockroaches from entering certain parts of your kitchen. Sprinkle a small amount along windowsills, near doorways, behind the refrigerator or under the sink. You can also place a few cinnamon sticks in cupboards where cockroaches are frequently seen.

4. Coffee Grounds

Used coffee grounds can be put to more than one use. Their strong aroma may help in managing cockroach activity when combined with simple homemade traps. Place some coffee grounds in small bowls and keep them near areas where cockroaches are commonly spotted. Remember to replace them regularly to prevent mould and odours.





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5. Lemon Peels

The fresh citrus scent of lemon peels can help make your kitchen less inviting for cockroaches. Place fresh peels near dustbins, drains, under sinks and in dark corners. For best results, replace the peels every few days as they dry out and lose their fragrance over time.

Along with keeping your kitchen clean and dry, these simple kitchen ingredients may help keep cockroaches at bay without relying heavily on chemical sprays.