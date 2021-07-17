A rainy day, a favourite book, good company and a warm cup of tea: our idyllic dreams often come true when these elements bind together. For tea lovers of all ages, one cup is all that it takes to pull us into bliss. And don't we love to experiment with this favourite cup too? Soha Ali Khan says yes to that. She shared a picture of her cup of tea on Instagram Stories and we are amazed at the unusual colour. We first see a porcelain teapot and cup with blue floral patterns. But then we look into the cup and see blue tea inside it. Soha clearly mentions that it is indeed blue tea with its vibrant hue.





So what is blue tea? This blue drink falls under the category of herbal tea that does not require the usual tea leaves from the Camellia sinensis plant. The blue tea is made by brewing dried butterfly-pea flowers in water. We can also pour hot water onto blue tea bags.

So how do we make a cup of blue tea?

It is preferable to brew it in a teapot than in metalware.

Warm the teapot by pouring in some hot water. Throw the water.

Add dried butterfly-pea flowers into the teapot. Pour boiling water.

Lid it. Let it stand for 5 minutes.

Strain it in a cup.

No sweeteners are recommended but if we have a sweet tooth, we can use only a spoon of honey.

Squeeze lemon juice into it and we see the blue colour change into purple.

This tea is completely caffeine-free and consists of antioxidants. Drinking it is beneficial for weight loss too.





Like the idea of an eccentric cup of tea? Here's a list of more such healthy cups:





Tulsi tea





A much-revered plant in India, Tulsi can be brewed and had in a cup to combat infections and improve heart health.





Rose-Mulethi tea





The rosy colour is enough to steal hearts. It boosts immunity and helps with digestion.





Ginger tea





This is a go-to drink for cough and cold. It also helps reduce headaches and blood pressure.





Lemon and pepper tea





Lemon detoxifies the digestive system and pepper adds anti-inflammatory properties to this cup of health.





Chamomile tea





There's a craze for this tea these days and why not? It helps reduce menstrual pain and helps treat diabetes.





Let us know which cup you are picking for your monsoon drink.