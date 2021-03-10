Pineapple cake is one of the most-loved recipes out there. Zestful, sweet pineapple slices are paired with fresh cream and a soft and spongy cake that makes for a delightful indulgence, every time. A single slice of pineapple cake can take us right back to our childhood, where the creamy wonder was a staple at every birthday party. Pineapple cake can be made without cream as well - a recipe which actor and author Soha Ali Khan tried baking at home recently. She took to Instagram to post a delicious picture of the pineapple 'Upside-Down' cake she made. Take a look:

Pineapple 'upside-down' cake is a recipe which involves putting the topping in the baking pan first, followed by the cake batter. Thus, when the cake is ready and demoulded, the pineapple topping comes out on top to give a perfect looking and delicious cake. The Pineapple upside-down cake baked by Soha Ali Khan looked simple and yet so satisfying. Slices of pineapple adorned the top of the cake, which was baked to perfection. We bet Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya would have enjoyed the wonderful baked delight!

(Also Read: How To Open Pineapple Using Bare Hands? Viral Hack Has Got You Covered)

Fresh pineapple slices are used in the pineapple upside-down cake.

If you want to bake a delicious pineapple upside-down cake like Soha Ali Khan, we have just the recipe you need. Our wonderful pineapple cake recipe comes with a tempting caramel icing made with butter and brown sugar. Trust us, this will become your go-to cake recipe!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of pineapple upside-down cake.