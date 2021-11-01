India's culinary landscape is diverse and multifarious. Every state and sometimes even regions have their own cuisines and recipes that are unique and delicious in their own way. Kashmiri cuisine is also one such delightful regional cuisine that has plenty of variety to offer. Kashmiri food is aromatic and encompasses subtle yet intense flavours that come from some interesting cooking techniques. Actress and author Soha Ali Khan recently savoured some hearty food from Kashmir, and we couldn't help but crave some instantly. Take a look:

Sharing a picture of the Kashmiri Thali, Soha Ali Khan used a folded-hands GIF to express how much she liked the food. In Soha Ali Khan's Kashmiri feast, we could spot a Yakhni gravy along with a sumptuous Pulao, Gushtaba, and some Kashmiri-style Mutton Ribs. A flavourful Kebab could also be seen paired with mint chutney. The whole Kashmiri spread was complimented with some pickled onions as is customary to the cuisine.

How delicious and tempting right? If Soha Ali Khan's tryst with Kashmiri food has got you craving some too, then you are at the right place. We have some amazing Kashmiri recipes that you can easily try at home. These recipes are quintessential to Kashmiri cuisine.

Here Are 5 Delicious Kashmiri Recipes For You To Try:

1. Rogan Josh

The classic Mutton Rogan Josh is one of the most popular recipes of Kashmiri cuisine. Follow this recipe and make this traditional and succulent curry at home! Click here for the full recipe.

2. Paneer Chaman

Fried Paneer slices meet a hearty and soulful Kashmiri gravy in this amazing Paneer Chaman recipe. There is no tomato, onion or garlic used in this flavourful dish. Click here for the full recipe.





3. Kashmiri Chicken Pulao

One characteristic feature of Kashmiri cuisine is the abundant Pulao recipes. This Chicken Pulao is a stellar dish that will definitely please your palate. Find the full recipe here.

4. Nadru Yakhni

This delightful curry features a combination of lotus stems in a curd-based gravy. The simple yet delicious preparation will blow your mind! Find the full recipe here.

5. Kashmiri Saag

Kashmiri Saag is a comforting recipe that keeps us warm during the winter months. Move over Sarson ka Saag and try this wonderful recipe from the valley! Click here for the full recipe.