If there's one celebrity who never ceases to give us goals, it has to be Soha Ali Khan. From spending quality time with family to rigorous workouts in the gym, Soha Ali Khan juggles it all with effortless ease. There's nothing that she cannot do! Despite her hectic life and busy schedule, she manages to maintain a stunning physique with an enviable fitness regime. But that doesn't stop her from indulging occasionally! Recently, Soha Ali Khan treated herself to a heavenly combination of a drink and a dessert. Can you guess what it was? Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share her brownie and coffee combo.

Soha Ali Khan feasted on some delightful chocolatey brownies paired with a hot cup of coffee. She added the time sticker 3:28 pm and the day Thursday to her story. The fudgy brownie had slivered nuts sprinkled on top and there also seemed to be a caramel sauce to be drizzled on top of it. Meanwhile, the coffee that Soha Ali Khan chose to have a frothy Cappuccino, complete with cream in the shape of a heart on top.

Recently, Soha's brother, actor Saif Ali Khan also rang in his 52nd birthday on 16 August 2022. The Pataudi family gathered and celebrated the joyous occasion with not just one but two delicious cakes. Take a look:

(Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Savours Kashmiri Food: 5 Kashmiri Recipes To Try)





"Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram)," wrote Soha Ali Khan in the caption of the post. While one cake was a chocolatey cake with indulgent icing, the other was a creamy vanilla cake with lots of berries on top.





We would indeed love to see more of Soha Ali Khan's foodie diaries!