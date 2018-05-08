Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Have You Seen The Couple's Adorable Wedding Cakes? (See Pics Inside)

NDTV Food | Updated: May 08, 2018 16:23 IST
Sonam's close friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra, who is known as the macaroon queen of India and owns a chain of bakeries and cafes in Mumbai, posted a lovely picture of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja cutting a very pretty cake as man and wife. Have a look!
Aren't the cakes simply gorgeous? It was Pooja's Le 15 Patisserie that crafted the oh-so-adorable and delicious-looking cakes. Don't miss the cute bride and bridegroom figurines on top of that multi-tiered wedding cake! Here's a closeup:
Oh the stunning detail of this one! If you know Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's love story, you may understand the meaning of the figurine, which was customised to capture the cute couple's chemistry. The bride can be seen dragging the groom away from a basketball court. We find Pooja's rendition of the couple's relationship especially adorable, don't you? Pooja Dhingra also left a very sweet message for the newelyweds saying, "And then you realise that only love is real and it melts your cynical heart, for a match like this, had to have been made in heaven. congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja, I heart you guys!"
To put a desi touch to the cakes, in keeping with the very desi wedding ceremony, the cake has been decorated with marigold flowers. The second cake looks just as stunning to us, with its beautiful decoration of edible flowers. We can only imagine how heavenly the cakes taste!
We wish Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja a very happy married life!