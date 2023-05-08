Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their wedding anniversary on March 8, 2023. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and are ringing in seven years of being together. "Every day I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best seven years of my life," wrote Sonam Kapoor in a post on Instagram. Wishes poured in for the power couple from their friends and family from the film and fashion industries. Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita Kapoor, too shared an adorable post for the duo wishing them a happy anniversary. She also let us into their favourite cuisine. Check out the post here:

"Happy anniversary!!! May your love for one another keep shining brightly," wrote Sunita Kapoor in her post. In the third picture in the carousel she shared, we could see a throwback click of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja taken at their home. They were enjoying a wholesome South Indian feast with dosa, idli, sambhar and multiple chutneys in the frame. They clearly loved the fulfilling meal and it was evident from the click. In fact, Sonam Kapoor revealed that it is actually their favourite cuisine! She reshared the post on her stories and wrote, "Our favourite cuisine! South Indian!" Take a look at the story shared by Sonam Kapoor here:

This is not the only time we have seen Sonam Kapoor's food indulgences. The actress is a self-confessed food-lover and regularly shares snippets from her foodie diaries for her Instagram fan following of 34.9 million. A few weeks back, she was in Delhi and she posted a video of her experience enjoying a lavish Italian meal with her friends. The meal was made by a popular Michelin-star chef, Massimo Bottura. "What an incredible last meal with my friends in Delhi. Thanks to the amazing Massimo Bottura," she wrote in the caption. Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Her upcoming projects include 'Blind' which is an OTT thriller film directed by Shome Makhija. She also delivered a spoken-word performance in the coronation concert for King Charles III held on Sunday, May 7, 2023.