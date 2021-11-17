We've always known Anil Kapoor as a versatile and inspiring actor. His amazing career has been filled with all kinds of different roles. Recently, Anil Kapoor also turned chef with an appearance on a popular OTT cooking show. "In my 40 years long career, I've played many different roles, but never of a chef," he wrote in his Instagram post. And now, the actor is in London on vacation savouring the good things in life, including some coffee and food. He took to social media to share a few pictures of himself enjoying some freshly-brewed coffee. Take a look:

"The London Boys Coffee Club," wrote Anil Kapoor in his tweet. He could be seen enjoying what seemed to be a frothy cup of Espresso along with a companion. One could guess that the person seated opposite him was his son-in-law Anand Ahuja.

Coffee was not the only yummy treat that Anil Kapoor devoured. He was also seen digging into some good food along with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The trio was hosted by ace chef Bettina Bordi for a sumptuous gluten-free, vegan meal. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share some clicks. Take a look:

There was a leek and tahini dip, fritters with mayonnaise, Brussel sprouts, crushed sweet potatoes, salad, and chickpea pancakes. There was also a chocolate cake that was completely gluten-free.





We would definitely love to see more such foodie diaries from Anil and Sonam Kapoor! On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' directed by Raj Mehta alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.