Sonam Kapoor's Instagram is filled with sneak peeks from her glamourous life. The 36-year-old actress embodies sophistication and style and it can be seen through her lifestyle and the places she visits. With over 31.2 million followers, the actress is settled in London for the time being with her husband Anand Ahuja. The style icon was in India a few weeks ago to attend her sister's wedding (Rhea Kapoor) and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her siblings. She posted pictures of all the delectable meals she enjoyed during her trip back to India. Now, that she is back in London, she has back to being London's foodie.





Recently, she uploaded a series of Instagram stories, encapsulating her experience at a London-based restaurant, Mimi Mei Fair. In her stories, you can see her fawning over the beautiful décor, the delicious food and the chef. In the first video, we can see from Sonam Kapoor's perspective as she records the chef of the restaurant skilful cuts into a delectable piece of meat. Have a look:

Peking Duck

The dish that Sonam shows in the video is "traditional Peking duck smoked with applewood". Later on, she shares the pictures of not one but two desserts that she enjoyed post her meal. Have a look:

Flourless chocolate cake

Coco-mango vegan sundae

We reach nirvana after enjoying one dessert; imagine the food heaven Sonam Kapoor must be in after enjoying two delicious desserts. She ate the flourless chocolate cake with mandarin and pecan crunch, vanilla bean ice cream, and coco-mango vegan sundae. The two desserts were made ingredients that Indians love, chocolate, coconut and of course mango! Sonam Kapoor's midweek Asian indulgence gives us major food goals, because who doesn't love to have delicious food? We can't wait to see which gram-worthy restaurant she checks out next!