Mexican cuisine fascinates us to the core. It is colourful, flavourful, and most importantly, has similarities with Indian cuisine. Sounds surprising? Let's decode it for you. If you notice, certain common dishes like salsa and pico de gallo have some similarities with kachumber salad and roasted tomato chutney in terms of ingredients and flavours. Then tortilla, used to make the quintessential taco, tastes quite similar to our desi maida roti. Now that we understand the desi link to delicious Mexican food, how about making a taco with the weekend, with the ultimate desi twist to it? Excited? We got you a paneer taco recipe by Chef Kirti Bhoutika that she shared on her official Instagram handle.





What Makes Taco A Popular Mexican Dish? History And Origin Of Taco:

Let's first understand what is a taco. It is a flatbread, with vegetables, protein, and dips in the centre. Taco usually comes in a bite-sized portion that makes for a perfect dish for snacking or a full-sized meal. The best part is its affordability and options for customization.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the origin of the taco is unknown; however, some theories state that its origin dates back to the 18th century in the silver mines in Mexico. The report also states that "the first reference to the taco comes from the end of 19th century, where the first types of tacos described is called tacos de minero - miner's tacos."





Desi-Style Taco Recipe: How To Make Paneer Taco At Home?

According to Chef Kirti, you can make this taco using leftover roti or phulka from your last meal.





For the filling, she used onion, tomato, hot sauce, cumin powder, red chilli, salt, paneer, coriander leaves, and oil. Cook everything together and prepare a bhurji-like filling.





Then, for sauce, use yogurt, coriander, mayonnaise, salt and honey. Mix and blend everything for a thick spread.





Finally, it's time to assemble. Cut the roti into a perfectly round. To it, add the paneer stuffing, tomato, onion, yogurt sauce, and top with fresh coriander leaves. And your taco is ready to be relished. Sounds easy, right?

Watch the detailed recipe for the desi-style paneer taco below: