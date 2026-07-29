Tom Holland may spend his days swinging across movie screens and training for physically demanding roles, but when it comes to food, his approach is surprisingly simple. The actor is known for maintaining a lean, athletic physique and believes what happens in the kitchen is just as important as the work he puts in at the gym. From fruit-packed breakfasts and protein shakes to skipping lunch altogether, Holland keeps his diet pretty straightforward. In fact, his approach to staying fit is heavily influenced by what he eats. "For me to see results, it's 80% diet and 20% fitness," he explained, adding that nutrition plays a bigger role than time spent in the gym.





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In an interview with Men's Health, he shared what he typically eats in a day and the foods he relies on to stay fuelled and in shape.

Breakfast Is All About Keeping It Simple

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Holland likes to start his mornings early, so he prefers a breakfast that comes together quickly. His go-to meal is a bowl of porridge topped with fruit and nuts, along with a protein shake. Explaining why he sticks to this routine, the actor said he doesn't like spending too much time cooking first thing in the morning. According to him, the berries provide fibre, the nuts add healthy fats and the oats give him long-lasting energy to get through the day.

He Says He Usually Skips Lunch

One of the more surprising things Holland revealed is that he doesn't always eat three meals a day. "If I am not bulking, I'll skip lunch. I very, very rarely will eat lunch," he said. The actor added that staying in shape depends as much on what he eats as the time he spends working out. "For me to see results, it's 80% diet and 20% fitness," he said, adding that eating healthy plays a big role in maintaining his physique, even though travelling often makes it difficult to cook for himself.

Dinner Is Cooked By His Brother

Dinner, however, is something Holland looks forward to. He revealed that his brother, Sam, is a talented cook, and he often heads over to his house for dinner. The menu changes regularly and can include everything from sticky bao buns to a traditional roast dinner or chicken Veronique.





Holland also shared that his girlfriend being a vegetarian has encouraged him to eat more vegetable-based meals. He added that both he and his brother have consciously worked on improving their eating habits after admitting they "famously had the worst diets ever", especially while working.

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Burgers, Potatoes And Loads Of Protein

While Holland tries to eat healthy most of the time, he doesn't shy away from foods he enjoys. He said that because he naturally loses weight easily, eating more calories is often necessary when he's trying to bulk up.





One of his favourite indulgences is an In-N-Out Burger. His order? Two Double-Doubles with raw onions - although he admitted he's "not a fan" of the chain's fries.





When asked about his favourite carbs, Holland said potatoes are his favourite carbohydrate "in any form". For protein, he picked cod and chicken, explaining that baked cod with chilli, lemon and garlic is one of the easiest meals to prepare. Along with his meals, Holland said he takes creatine, protein and a morning protein shake containing vitamins and minerals, depending on his fitness goals.