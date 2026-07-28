Neha Dhupia often gives fans a peek into her culinary adventures during her travels. Continuing that tradition, the actress shared a glimpse into her latest Thailand vacation on social media. Like many travellers, she was seen making the most of the country's vibrant culinary scene. Neha took a trip to Thailand with her husband Angad Bedi and kids Mehr and Guriq. In pictures posted on Instagram, she was seen spending some quality family time at the luxurious hotel and sightseeing.





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During a food pit stop, Neha indulged in a plate of crispy calamari. Her menu also featured fresh coconut water, along with a healthy breakfast of cereal, porridge with toppings like brown sugar, nuts and dried fruit on the side.

Watch the full post below:

Back in May, Neha Dhupia gave her followers a peek into her Amritsar vacation. She posted a series of pictures and videos from the trip, which included a visit to the iconic Golden Temple and a taste of authentic Punjabi food.





Sharing a carousel post on social media, Neha captioned it, "Everything about this trip" with a red heart, folded hands and angel emojis. In one frame, she was seen happily digging into a plate of chole bhature at a local eatery. In another, she made a playful face while posing with what appeared to be imarti.





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Neha Dhupia's social media is fast becoming our go-to destination for travel and food inspiration alike. What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comments below.