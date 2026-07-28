Kriti Sanon celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday, July 27. Many Bollywood stars sent wishes on her special day. But one wish came a little late, and it had a delicious reason behind it. Kareena Kapoor, Kriti's co-star from Crew, wished her a day after her birthday while explaining the hilarious reason behind it. And, it has a foodie connection.





Kareena shared a sweet message along with a throwback picture from the sets of their film. In the photo, the two actresses can be seen sitting together and enjoying pizza.





While sharing the image, Kareena joked that she was busy eating pizza on Kriti's birthday, which is why her wish arrived a day late.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia's Thai Vacation Comes With A Side Of Calamari And Fresh Coconut Water





Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Kriti. A day late as I was busy eating my pizza on your birthday. Sending you love and many more hits. Big hug always.”

In case you don't know, the picture Kareena shared is nearly two-years-old. Before Crew was released in 2024, producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor shared a fun video from the film's sets. The video featured Kareena and Kriti enjoying a pizza party while shooting for the movie. It gave fans a glimpse of the fun the two actresses had while working together.





In the video, Kriti revealed that she was already eating her eighth slice of pizza, while Kareena said she was enjoying her seventh slice. Director Rajesh A. Krishnan then joked that Kareena would soon have to lift Kriti during a scene in the film. Kareena responded with a funny comment, saying she needed to eat one more slice before doing it.





Also Read: This Simple Salt Experiment In A Himachal Valley Saved Millions Of Indian Children





Sharing the video, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo, Kriti Sanon. Tabu missed you.” Click here to read the full story.





Other than Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Crew also featured Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.