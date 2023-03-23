If you're observing fasts for Ramadan or Navaratri, it's important to keep yourself energized throughout the day without compromising your health. According to Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta, incorporating nutritious meals into your diet is crucial. However, some foods can lead to bloating and digestive discomfort on an empty stomach. Although we often associate fasting with fried, sweet, and carb-heavy meals, these are not the best foods to consume during fasts. To help plan your meals, we've listed down some foods you should avoid while fasting.

Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid While Fasting:

Carbohydrates

After fasting, your body may struggle to digest carbohydrates, so it's best to avoid foods like fried pooris, french fries, potato chips, refined flour, rice, and other carb-rich foods. If you must eat these foods, be sure to consume them in moderation.

Canned Food

Canned foods may seem like a quick and easy meal option, but they're often packed with preservatives and sugar to extend their shelf life. These foods are also low in nutrition and offer few health benefits, so it's best to avoid them during your fast.

Carbonated Drinks

Soda and other fizzy drinks can cause bloating and stomach discomfort, especially when consumed on an empty stomach. These drinks also contain high levels of gas that can increase pressure in your stomach, so it's best to avoid them during your fast.

Sugary Foods

Sweets like gulab jamuns, laddoos, kheer, and other desserts may be tempting, but consuming too much sugar after fasting can cause a sudden spike in your blood sugar levels, which can be harmful to your health. It's best to limit your sugar intake and choose healthier alternatives instead.





Highly Salty Foods

While some salt in your diet is necessary, consuming excessive amounts of salt can increase your risk of high blood pressure. It's best to avoid highly salty foods during your fast and to keep your sodium intake in moderation. If you do consume too much salt, be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.