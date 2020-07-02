How To Make Street-Style Kulcha At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

SEARCH
Kulcha is an Indian flatbread that often uses yeast as a leavening agent.But if you are unable to find yeast, you can make one without it!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: July 02, 2020 15:04 IST

There are days you like to eat healthy and follow all rules and then there are days you simply cannot resist the good food out there. The untimely cravings can hit you, anytime, anywhere, but you cannot always step out to have a bite of the same, can you? But you can always attempt to make it at home. Yes, we are being a  little ambitious and that's because we have found an incredible recipe of one of our most beloved street foods of all time- kulcha. 

Kulcha is an Indian flatbread that often uses yeast as a leavening agent. This yeast also lends a mild and delectable sour taste to the kulcha. But if you are unable to find yeast, you can make one without it - and here's a step-by-step recipe by vlogger and YouTuber Parul that will show you how.

This recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul. To make this kulcha at home you would need to make a nice dough of maida, sugar powder, salt, butter, curd, baking powder and/or baking soda. Make a firm and elastic dough using your hands. Rest it for an hour and start rolling out the kulchas! Watch and try the recipe at home, and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. We are all ears!

You can pair it with this Amritsari chole recipe, or a simple potato sabzi or chutney!

Watch: How To Make Street-Style Kulcha





About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

Tags:  KulchaChole KulcheStreet Food
