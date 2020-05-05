SEARCH
  • This Is The Ultimate Secret To Make Your Homemade Fries Super Crispy

This Is The Ultimate Secret To Make Your Homemade Fries Super Crispy

What makes potato fries super crisp? We have the ultimate hack, which does not involve using cornflour or any additional ingredient.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 05, 2020 17:37 IST

This Is The Ultimate Secret To Make Your Homemade Fries Super Crispy

French fries come out crispier with this easy hack.

Potato is a versatile vegetable, and it can be used to make a number of dishes in multiple ways. French fries, or potato crisps, is one such recipe which is loved across age groups. Thinly sliced potatoes which are deep fried and seasoned generously make for a great appetiser or an any-time snack. But a common problem that most people face while making French fries is that they come out soggy or limp. Their texture differs largely from what we are served in restaurants wherein the fries are crisp and a delight to taste. So what makes potato fries super crisp and how can you make them crisp when cooking at home?

We have the ultimate hack, which does not involve using cornflour or any additional ingredient. A simple process right before you get frying could make all the difference to your potato fries. Homemade fries can be made crispy simply by using icy cold water. This chilled water is the key to making fries super delicious and taste like never before.

What you have to do is chop the potatoes into thin slices or the shape of your preference. Before frying, simply immerse the fries in the chilled water for at least eight to ten minutes. Then proceed to the frying stage and you'll be pleasantly surprised with how good your fries come out! Try this secret hack and tell us how your fries came out.



Watch The Full Video Of Making Fries Crispy Here:



About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

