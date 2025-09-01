Chaat is one of those iconic Indian street foods that instantly makes your mouth water. Across the country, every city has its own take: Delhi is known for papdi chaat, Banaras for tomato chaat, Kolkata for jhalmuri, and Mumbai for sev puri. Each one has a distinct flavour, and Mumbai's Ragda chaat has earned a special place among food lovers for its spicy, tangy, and masala-packed taste. This chaat is a combination of soft white peas, potatoes, fresh chutneys, and crisp toppings that make it irresistible. If you are a fan of chaat, this is one recipe you should try at home.

What Makes Ragda Chaat Special

Ragda chaat is a popular Mumbai street food made with white peas, cooked with potatoes until soft, and combined with onions, tomatoes, spices, chutneys, and lemon juice. The layering of spicy green chutney and tangy-sweet tamarind chutney gives it a perfect balance of flavours. The preparation is done in two parts: first, cooking the peas in a pressure cooker with potatoes, and second, preparing a masala base to mix with it. Once ready, the Ragda is assembled with chutneys, toppings, and sev. This combination of flavours, textures, and aromas makes Ragda chaat a street-food favourite in Mumbai.





Also Read: Love Palak Patta Chaat? Now Enjoy It Guilt-Free With This No-Oil Recipe

Ingredients For Ragda Chaat

1 cup dried white peas (safed matar), soaked overnight

1 large potato, peeled and cubed

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp tamarind water (or more for extra tang)

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

How To Make Ragda Chaat

Step 1: Cook The Potatoes And Peas

Place the soaked white peas, cubed potatoes, turmeric, and salt in a pressure cooker. Add enough water and cook on a medium flame for 5 to 6 whistles. Once the pressure is released, check to ensure the peas are fully tender. The soft texture of peas and potatoes is key to achieving the authentic Ragda consistency.

Step 2: Prepare The Masala

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and asafoetida. Once the cumin seeds crackle, add the chopped onions and green chillies and sauté until they become translucent. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook for another minute. This masala forms the aromatic base that will enhance the flavour of the Ragda.

Step 3: Make The Base Flavourful

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften. Mix in red chilli powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder, and cook for a minute until fragrant. This stage ensures the masala is rich and well-balanced before combining it with the peas and potatoes.

Step 4: Mix The Boiled Peas

Add the boiled peas and potato mixture to the masala. Mash some peas lightly with a potato masher to thicken the consistency. Adjust water if needed. Add tamarind water and simmer on low flame for 5 minutes. Finally, stir in fresh coriander leaves. The Ragda is now ready to be assembled.

Step 5: Assemble The Chaat

Take a serving bowl and spoon in hot Ragda. Add generous amounts of green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney. Sprinkle chopped onions, tomatoes, chaat masala, and black salt. Top with nylon sev, fresh coriander, and lemon juice. Serve immediately for the best taste.











Also Read: How To Make Kolkata's Famous Churmur Chaat At Home In 10 Minutes

Tips For Perfect Ragda Chaat

Adjust green chillies and red chilli powder according to your spice preference.

Ensure peas are soaked overnight for soft, evenly cooked Ragda.

Mash some peas to thicken the gravy but leave some whole for texture.

Add fresh coriander at the end to retain its aroma and freshness.

Serve immediately, as Ragda thickens as it cools.

Variations Of Ragda Chaat

Ragda chaat can be customised to suit different tastes:

Mumbai-style Pav Ragda Chaat: Serve Ragda with soft pav for a street-food feel.

Mixed Bean Ragda: Add chickpeas or black-eyed beans for a protein-rich twist.

Corn Ragda: Substitute or mix in sweet corn for a slightly sweeter variation.

Vegan or Gluten-Free: Use oil instead of ghee and skip sev or use gluten-free alternatives.

How To Serve Ragda Chaat

While Ragda chaat tastes fantastic on its own, it is also popularly served with patties in Mumbai. Patties are made with spiced mashed potatoes, shallow-fried until golden and crispy, then paired with Ragda for a hearty plate. For extra crunch, crushed papdi or puris can be added over the top before serving. The combination of soft peas, spicy gravy, tangy chutneys, and crispy toppings creates a flavour explosion.

Nutritional Highlights

This classic Ragda chaat is rich in protein from white peas and fibre from vegetables. It is relatively low in fat if shallow-fried patties are skipped. The mix of fresh chutneys, lemon juice, and spices provides antioxidants and a tangy, fresh flavour without excess calories.

Storage Tips

Cooked Ragda can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days. Reheat gently on low flame to maintain the texture. Chutneys are best prepared fresh but can be made a day in advance for convenience. Assemble just before serving to retain the crispness of the sev and the freshness of the coriander.

Why Ragda Chaat Is Famous In Mumbai

Ragda chaat has become synonymous with Mumbai street food for its bold, tangy, and spicy flavours. Popular stalls across the city are known for their secret chutney blends and perfectly cooked Ragda. It is a favourite during festivals, evening snacks, and even as a quick meal, reflecting Mumbai's love for vibrant street food.

This street-style Ragda chaat is easy to make at home and offers the taste of Mumbai's bustling streets in every bite. Try it once and it will become a favourite homemade chaat recipe.