Experienced or not, but every cook has faced this: you lift the lid expecting delicious sabzi, only to find your sabzi or dal stuck to the bottom of the kadhai and burnt to a crisp. Cleaning it feels impossible. You soak it overnight, use all your dishwashing liquid, and still end up scrubbing for ages. But what if there's a smarter way to clean your burnt kadhai bottoms? Well, there is, and all you need is an ingredient that is already present in your household, used tea leaves! This desi home remedy to clean burnt cookware actually works! Here's how to do it:





Here's How To Clean A Burnt Kadhai With Used Tea Leaves

Photo: Unsplash





1. Strain Tea Leaves

After brewing your tea, don't throw away the leaves. Strain them to remove excess water. You will need 2-3 tablespoons of these strained, used tea leaves for one burnt kadhai.

2. Add Them To The Burnt Area

Spread the tea leaves over the blackened, burnt part of your kadhai. Add just enough water to cover the base of the vessel. This step is important to soften the burnt layer.

3. Let It Boil

Place the kadhai on the stove and boil the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes on medium heat. This step would be a game-changer for your cleaning step.

4. Cool Slightly Before Scrubbing

Take the kadhai off the flame and let it cool a bit. Once it's warm but manageable, you can move on to the cleaning step.

5. Scrub Gently And Rinse

Using a regular scrubber, gently scrub the burnt bottom. The burnt food and stains will remove much more easily. Rinse with water and wash as usual.

Why This Home Hack Works

Used tea leaves contain tannins, a natural compound that is known for its cleansing and slightly acidic nature. When boiled, tannins help break down the stubborn burnt food residue stuck at the bottom of cookware. This makes it easier to clean without damaging your vessel. If you are trying to find natural ways to clean your burnt cookware, this is a great hack. The texture of the leaves also helps gently scrub the surface and clean it.

Is This Hack Effective For Other Utensils Too?

Absolutely! This tip is perfect for steel, iron, and aluminium utensils. It is a natural way to keep them smelling fresh and clean. For non-stick cookware, don't boil the tea leaves. Instead, use them cold to lightly scrub the surface. You can also use this to clean tea-stained flasks or glass pickle jars.





