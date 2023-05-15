If there is one kitchen mistake we always try to avoid, it has to be burning the food. You can easily save your meal from being over-salted or extra spicy, but if it gets burnt, then there's no going back. You either toss it in a waste bin or scrape off the burnt part and utilise the rest. And for something like burnt bread toast, you don't think much and nosh with a spoonful of jam or a glass of milk. Right? But did you know eating charred toast is not a good idea at all? It not only ruins the taste of your meal but also affects your health negatively. We listed some major reasons you should stop eating burnt meals. Read on.

Why Do Some People Love Eating Burnt Food?

Every family has a member who enjoys eating the burnt edges of bread or the crispy corner of brownies. Wonder why? It's because they love the bitter note and the added crunch of the burnt food. Experts explain, as food browns, it gets caramelised and the amino acids and sugars in the ingredients get re-arranged. This change in the chemicals produce umami, which is enjoyed by many. But what they often fail to realise is that the rearrangement of the compounds can make the food toxic. Let's elucidate further.

Should You Avoid Eating Burnt Food?

The answer is, yes! As you cook your meal on heat, the temperature rises up, leading to a change in the compounds and nutrients (of the food). This chemical reaction has both positive and negative effects on your health. While cooking some ingredients enhances their goodness, overcooking them same makes them difficult to digest.

5 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Eating Burnt Food:

1. Loss of essential nutrients:

When the food is burnt, the heat-sensitive nutrients including Vitamins B and C, and some essential minerals start deteriorating. This may often turn the food toxic and bad for health.

2. Increases oxidative stress:

Overcooking or burning the food often creates toxins and oxidative by-products that may lead to free radical damage. Toxins are also known to create inflammation in the body.

3. Formation of harmful chemicals:

Browning of food often leads to the formation of some harmful compounds named acrylamide, heterocyclic amines and Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). As per experts, these compounds are produced when proteins and fats react to high heat.

4. Promote indigestion:

Overcooking or burning food eliminates its nutritional value. This may further affect metabolism and make it difficult to digest. Difficulty in digestion leads to several discomforts including acidity, heartburn, bowel issues and more.

5. Unpleasant flavours:

Burnt portions of the release acrid flavours further ruin the taste and aroma of the complete meal.

How To Prevent Your Food From Getting Burnt:

The fundamental rule to cook your food perfectly is adjusting the heat. One should know how long to cook a meal and at what temperature. If you keep these two basic pointers in mind while cooking, you can always prevent your food from getting burnt.

But we understand, to err is human! So, next time, if you burn or char your meal by mistake, throw it in the bin immediately and prepare a fresh batch altogether.

Eat healthy, stay safe!





