It is true that what we eat directly affects our health. For years, we have been told to have nutritious food in order to live a healthy life. This is because our body requires adequate nutrition for proper functioning. There are many health problems that occur due to nutrition deficiency. A major problem that a lot of us face is hair loss. There are several possible reasons for hair loss that includes age and heredity. However, one can control it with a proper diet. Foods that do not have enough protein, vitamins B12, biotin, riboflavin, iron, and other nutrients have been associated with hair loss. If you have a diet rich in these components, then you can surely strengthen your hair naturally without any supplements.





Here Are 5 Foods That Can Make Your Hair Strong:

1. Fish

You might have heard many people saying that eating fish is good for hair. This is because fish is an excellent source of omega-3. It nourishes the hair and supports hair growth. That's not all, it also gives beautiful shine to the hair. You can add fish to your daily diet to make your hair strong.

2. Eggs

The two nutrients that are extremely important for hair growth are biotin and protein, both of which are found in eggs. Consuming an adequate amount of protein is important because the hair follicles are made of protein. So, make sure to eat at least two boiled eggs every day.





3. Mushrooms

Yes, eating mushrooms can help in preventing hair loss. Mushrooms are a good source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. All these components are useful in promoting healthy and strong hair. You can easily add mushrooms to your daily diet by making mushroom-based meals.

Make steamed mushrooms with salt and pepper.

4. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in omega 3, zinc, vitamin E, vitamin K, and essential fatty acids, which help in collagen production. Besides this, it also helps in nourishing the hair follicles and strengthening hair.

5. Green Leafy Vegetables

Vegetables like spinach and kale are rich in protein, carotene, folate, and potassium, which help in strengthening hair follicles. Additionally, they are a great source of iron, which promotes the production of sebum and keeps the scalp healthy.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.