When it comes to refreshing drinks,No matter which part of the country you live in, there is one thing that connects all of us. Can you guess what it is? Well, if you are still thinking, then let us tell you, the red-coloured syrup on your kitchen counter is the answer. Yes, we are talking about our favourite roof afza! Remember your childhood days when you arrived at home from the scorching heat, a glass of soul-refreshing rooh afza would always be present. This drink has been a big part of our lives since the beginning of time.





Most of us have just had this syrup by mixing it in water or milk. But have you ever thought about making some yummy recipes out of this sugary syrup? If not, then we have you covered! Whether it is a party at your home or when you just feel like drinking something cool, these rooh Afza recipes will be perfect for giving you a refreshing taste.

Summer Coolers: Here Are The Recipes To Make Out Of Rooh Afza:

1. Rooh Afza Lemonade





This recipe is as easy as anything can be; all you need to do is mix some of the syrup with water and add one tablespoon of lemon juice to it. Then, garnish it with mint leaves. This simple recipe is best for the time when you want to make a quick and refreshing drink.

2. Rose Ice Cream:





Most of us love to stick to the general chocolate or butterscotch flavours in ice cream, but if you want a taste change, try the rose ice cream. To make this dish, you would need to mix some milk and rooh afza, spread this mixture out in a container and top it with dry fruits. Freeze it till the mix becomes hard, and you are all set to enjoy a simple homemade ice cream.

3. Rooh Afza Lassi:





We all love having lassi, but mixing it with rooh afza indeed makes it tastier. Mix some curd, chilled milk, a little bit of sugar and rooh afza. Blend these well and enjoy with any meal.

4. Rooh Afza Ladoo:





This dish is super easy to make, and people of all ages will love it. In a pan, mix some coconut, condensed milk, rooh afza, and heat till this mix thickens. Once done, form small ladoos out of it and garnish with dry fruits.





5. Rooh Afza Shrikhand





A shrikhand is always a good idea; we have had plenty of flavours like Kesar pista, malai and even chocolate. But this rose shrikhand will surely be a game-changer. To make this super easy recipe, in a pan, add condensed milk, greek yoghurt, rooh afza and bring it to a boil. Once done, pour this mixture on a tray and top with dried rose petals and dry fruits. Pair this with a puri or paratha. It will taste amazing!

Make these yummy recipes and let us know how you liked them!