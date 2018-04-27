7 Cooling And Hydrating Drinks For Summers Suggested By Ayurveda

Highlights We need to do is to fodder ourselves with cooling and hydrating drinks

One of the best ways to cool your body temperature is to drink water

There are other drinks that Ayurveda suggests to include in your diet

Here are some amazing drinks suggested by Ayurveda expert at Nirog Street, Ram N Kumar that you should definitely load up on.

1. Aam Ka Panna

Aam ka panna is made using green mangoes. It is one of the best cooling drinks that help beat the heat. It has vital micro-nutrients that replenish the mineral levels in the body and keep it going through the hot days. Here's how you can make aam ka panna at home.

2. Poppy Seed Sorbet Or Khus Sherbet

Mixing poppy seed sherbet with lemon makes for an amazing drink during summers. It is an excellent source of iron, manganese and B6 vitamins. It is also diuretic in nature, which is why it is known for its cooling properties. Here's how you can make khus ka sherbet at home.



3. Bael Ka Sherbet

Wood apple, or bael juice makes for a cooling agent. The juice of the fruit is considered to be beneficial for gastrointestinal problems, peptic ulcer, jaundice, obesity and gynaecological disorders. You can add some lemon juice to avoid the bitter after-taste, too.



4. Rose Sherbet (Gulab)

Rose sherbet or rose water contains various vitamins like vitamin A, C, E and B. It also makes for a hydrating and cooling drink that relieves digestive problems too. Here's how you can make rose water at home and drink this healing elixir.



5. Phalsa Sherbet

Phalsa fruits are small berries that grow on the tree Grewia asiatica and resemble blackcurrants. Phalsa sherbet is said to relieve you from excessive heat. A glass of it daily may help prevent strokes. Here's how you can make Phalse ka sherbet at home.



6. Sattu

This desi drink originated from Bihar is known for its cooling properties. Sattu powder is made with roasted black chanas, which is then used to make the drink. It is super filling and healthy; thanks to the presence of essential nutrients, fibre and proteins that make it a summer cooler. Here's how you can make sattu at home.



7. Buttermilk

Ayurveda suggests bringing buttermilk, or chaas, to rescue during summers. One of the most loved summer drinks, buttermilk is an outcome of the separation of butter from milk tempered with curry leaves and mustard seeds. This all-rounder is surely a perfect solution to your summer woes. Here are 10 best buttermilk recipes you must try making at home.



Adding these cooling drinks will surely ensure a delightful and hydrating summer this year!