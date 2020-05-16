Summer Detox: This Palm Sugar Candy And Saunf (Fennel Seeds) Water May Help You Beat Dehydration

Somdatta Saha | Updated: May 16, 2020 19:04 IST
If you are someone who can't start your day without a healthy detox drink, then this article is just for you! Detox drinks have become an important part of the lives of several health conscious people. They help to flush out toxins from body and promote overall health. Presently, when we are all coming in terms with the scorching heat of summer, several detox drinks play important role in cooling down the body and keep us hydrated. One such traditional detox drink is of palm sugar candy and saunf (fennel seeds). In the earlier days, saunf and palm sugar candy was soaked overnight in copper glassto preparethis drink, which was consumed the next morning to make the body ready to fight the extreme heat of summers. We bring the recipe of the same drink for you to keep yourself hydrated for long.
Palm sugar candy is crystalised versionof natural sugar made from the sap of the palm tree. This sugar undergoes minimum processing and has no chemical in it. It is packed with number of minerals, vitamins, calcium, iron, zinc and potassium. . The sugar content in palm sugar is well balanced, hence is often dubbed to bea healthy substitute toregular sugar. It is also said that palm sugar candy, coupled with water or milk, helps to quench thirst and beat the heat. It also helps to boost energy instantly.
Saunf or fennel seed is a concentrated source of vitamin C and minerals like copper, potassium, calcium, zinc, manganese etc. It helps to flush out toxins from the body and protect itfrom extreme heat during the summers.
3-4 palm sugar candies
1 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)
1 teaspoon dry ginger powder
1 glass of water
This summer, give a healthy start to your day with this delicious palm sugar candy and saunf detox water and keep going for the whole day. Happy summer!
