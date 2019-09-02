Water Memory: Mindful Consumption Of Water Can Help Us 'Heal', Says Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary

Edited by Sakshita Khosla | Updated: September 02, 2019 17:41 IST
Detox has been a buzzword for a while now with a variety of products nowadays promising to rid our body of toxins that get accumulated. Drinking water daily is one habit that all health experts unanimously say is crucial to our body's well-being, whether they believe in detoxification or not. Water is said to fasten our metabolism and maintain the health of the skin and other organs. A lot of health experts even say that adding certain hydrating elements to our daily drinks of water may enhance its properties. This is why infused waters have gained popularity. But just how important and powerful is the habit of drinking water daily? Is there a way to drink water to make it work wonders for us? If celebrity nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is to be believed, then yes!
In her recent Instagram post, Chowdhary who is an 'Inch-loss expert' talked about something called 'Water Memory'. The concept of water memory has erstwhile been associated with alternative streams of medicine like homeopathy, and there is still some debate as to whether this concept of a lingering memory of dissolved substances in water holds up to scientific scrutiny or not. But Rashi Chowdhary says that we may be able to use this purported property of water to our benefit.
FAMILY DETOX! I know I've said this one manyyy times but I still haven't completely made it my lifestyle and need reminders! So here's your reminder to practice it often and get your family in on it too 3: Use Water memory to your advantage: Water has amazing healing powers. We now know that the molecular structure of water can change without making any chemical changes to the water. Putting in good intentions, very pure intentions into the water before you drink it can have a very powerful impact on your health and overall well-being. We are 70 per cent water and every time we drink water, we have the ability to heal ourselves. Water behaves very differently inside of us if we say a positive little prayer for ourselves or just put in the very best intention for ourselves. Your kids will Love this!!! Scientists have done a lot of study and research on this. By examining individual drops of water at an incredibly high magnification, they were able to physically see that each droplet of water has its own individual microscopic pattern, each distinguishable from the next and uniquely beautiful. They also discovered how we can change the microscopic structures to our advantage just by putting in the right intentions or even labelling the water outside with words such as joy, peace, abundance etc. Every time we eat and drink, we absorb life force from it, and this life force has an influence on how aligned we are spiritually and how balanced our life is. As a family together during the holidays, in order to grow spiritually together, you can invest in those giant glass mason jars that have a small tap attached to it. Add some lemon, cucumbers and mint leaves to flavour it and encourage every family member to drink water from this jar and say something nice for themselves every time they take a few sips. Not only will your family stay hydrated, they will also be reminded that each of us have the power to heal ourselves if we choose it and just living with this thought is so so beautiful
"Water has amazing healing powers. We now know that the molecular structure of water can change without making any chemical changes to the water. Putting in good intentions, very pure intentions into the water before you drink it can have a very powerful impact on your health and overall well-being. We are 70 percent water and every time we drink water, we have the ability to heal ourselves," she said in her Instagram post. She added by saying, "Every time we eat and drink, we absorb life force from it, and this life force has an influence on how aligned we are spiritually and how balanced our life is."
She suggested an exercise to help ourselves and our family stay hydrated while using water memory: "Add some lemon, cucumbers and mint leaves to flavour it and encourage every family member to drink water from this jar and say something nice for themselves every time they take a few sips."
