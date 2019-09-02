Water Memory: Mindful Consumption Of Water Can Help Us 'Heal', Says Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary

Water memory is purported ability of water to retain memory of dissolved substances

Detox has been a buzzword for a while now with a variety of products nowadays promising to rid our body of toxins that get accumulated. Drinking water daily is one habit that all health experts unanimously say is crucial to our body's well-being, whether they believe in detoxification or not. Water is said to fasten our metabolism and maintain the health of the skin and other organs. A lot of health experts even say that adding certain hydrating elements to our daily drinks of water may enhance its properties. This is why infused waters have gained popularity. But just how important and powerful is the habit of drinking water daily? Is there a way to drink water to make it work wonders for us? If celebrity nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is to be believed, then yes!





In her recent Instagram post, Chowdhary who is an 'Inch-loss expert' talked about something called 'Water Memory'. The concept of water memory has erstwhile been associated with alternative streams of medicine like homeopathy, and there is still some debate as to whether this concept of a lingering memory of dissolved substances in water holds up to scientific scrutiny or not. But Rashi Chowdhary says that we may be able to use this purported property of water to our benefit.





"Water has amazing healing powers. We now know that the molecular structure of water can change without making any chemical changes to the water. Putting in good intentions, very pure intentions into the water before you drink it can have a very powerful impact on your health and overall well-being. We are 70 percent water and every time we drink water, we have the ability to heal ourselves," she said in her Instagram post. She added by saying, "Every time we eat and drink, we absorb life force from it, and this life force has an influence on how aligned we are spiritually and how balanced our life is."





She suggested an exercise to help ourselves and our family stay hydrated while using water memory: "Add some lemon, cucumbers and mint leaves to flavour it and encourage every family member to drink water from this jar and say something nice for themselves every time they take a few sips."







