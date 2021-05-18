Green tea makes a popular choice when it comes to weight loss. It is a storehouse of antioxidants that help flush out the toxins and promote metabolism - further aiding weight loss. Besides, it is also known to benefit heart, lower cholesterol, reduce inflammation and much more. If you thought green is all about nutrients and healthy diet, then you are yet to be introduced to its culinary versatility. Did you know, green tea makes an excellent drink for the summers. Yes, you read that right. We agree, it is popularly consumed as a hot beverage; but you can also make delicious coolers using green tea, that too in just a few minutes.

We bring 5 such soul-soothing green tea cooler options, which will instantly help you to beat the heat. Let's find out.

1. Mint And Ginger Green Tea Cooler:





Firstly, prepare your green tea like you usually do. While the tea is boiling, take a separate glass and add 2-3 thinly sliced pieces of ginger with crushed mint leaves and ice. When the tea is prepared, let it cool down for 15 minutes and then pour it into the glass with ginger, mint and ice. And voila! Your mint and ginger green tea is ready to be relished. Here is another fresh drink that you would like to try.

Ginger and lemon together always gives a refreshing taste.

2. Peach Green Tea Cooler:

Prepare your green tea and while it comes to a boil, add crushed pieces of peach in a separate glass; throw in some ice and add a teaspoon of sugar. After your green tea is prepared, cool it down and mix with peach, ice and sugar. And you get cooling peach green tea drink to chug this summer. This fruity drink also makes an excellent choice in summers.

The fruity flavour of peach gives a revitalizing punch in summers.

3. Lemon Green Tea Cooler:





You have surely heard about lemon green tea before. But, did you know, adding club soda to it gives the beverage a whole new twist? Like earlier, prepare your green tea and let it cool. Until then, squeeze half a lemon in a glass and add crushed mint leaves, ice and half a cup of the soda to it. When this mix is ready, pour in your cool green tea and decorate your glass with a slice of lemon and serve.





(Also read: Coastal Citrus And Basil)

Lemon is known to promote hydration and adding it in your drink will make a good choice.





4. Rose Green Tea Cooler:





As fancy as rose cooler sounds, it tastes even better during the summers. Take 4-5 dried rose petals; mix it with a tablespoon of sugar, ice and one tablespoon of lemon. As the base of your drink is complete, add your fresh green tea, and you are ready with a refreshing rose green tea cooler in just a few minutes.





(Also read: Blossom Sphere)

The rose petals tea is ultimate for your Instagram pictures and gives a fresh taste





5. Pineapple and Honey Green Tea:





The refreshing taste of pineapple is always a good choice to have in your drinks. To make this cooler, crush some pineapple chunks in a glass, add half a spoon of honey into it and mix with ice. After your green tea is prepared, pour it in the pineapple and honey mix and your cooler is ready to be served. You can surely try this pretty pink cooler in summers.

The refreshing and citrus taste of pineapple gives a flavour punch in the drink.

Drink up these soothing green tea coolers and let us know which one you liked the most.









