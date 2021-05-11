Just like every year, the blazing heat is breaking all records. The multiple rounds of kitchen in search of chilled water do not always end on a pleasant note. Our light cottons are drenched in sweat; and we have run out of phrases to express our dislike for the weather. The season per say, may not have many fans, but the seasonal fruits sure do. And 'tis the season of mangoes, and much like everybody, we are relishing every bit, every single variant of the summer fruit. Also known as the king of fruits, mangoes are enjoyed both raw and ripe. Raw mango or kacchi kairi has a sharp, crisp and sour flavour. Raw mangoes are used to make a gamut of summer delicacies like aam panna, kacchi kairi ka achaar, kacche aam ki launji. In Maharashtra, sliced raw mangoes is also popular street food, it is served with a sprinkling of salt and chilli powder.

Raw mango's tangy flavour also makes for a nice base for candies and even popsicles. If you think popsicles are 'too sweet' for your palate, then you have to try this raw mango popsicle. A perfect blend of sweet, sour and salty flavour, this raw mango popsicle is an ideal summer treat that would be enjoyed by both kids and adults alike. It is ridiculously easy to make at home as well. All you require are some roughly chopped raw mangoes, mint leaves (pudina), cumin powder, black salt, sugar and salt.

How To Make Mango Popsicle:





First of all, blend raw mangoes, pudina, sugar with water until you get a fine mixture. Transfer the mixture to deep bowl, add all ingredients mix well. Pour the mixture in kulfi moulds. You can also use small glasses and fix an ice-cream stick in between and freeze overnight or eight hours. Demould the popsicle and chomp away.





Find the detailed recipe of raw mango popsicle here.





Sounds like a cakewalk, right? You can also add some food colouring to your popsicle for it to look a little more 'gram-worthy'. Make sure you pick only safe food colouring options.











Here is the step-by-step recipe of raw mango popsicle. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in comments below.



