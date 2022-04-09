As summer approaches, we must make changes to our diet in order to build immunity and beat the heat! Summer means consuming a lot of fluids, liquids, fruits, and vegetables that hydrate our bodies. The majority of the drinks on the market are high in calories, you must be careful when including them in your diet. So, for you to make a refreshing drink at home, here we have some low-calorie drinks to enjoy this summer! The best part about these recipes are that they can be made in only 5 minutes and only require everyday home ingredients! So, what are you waiting for? Check out these recipes below!





Here Are Low-Calorie Drinks

1. Papaya lemonade

This summer, make this refreshing Papaya Lemonade. This drink is easy to make with just three ingredients: lemon juice, papaya, and water. This drink is refreshing on hot days and makes you feel cool and relaxed. Papaya is low in calories and high in fiber, which helps you feel fuller for longer. The natural fibers detoxify and cleanse the body, keeping it healthy and fit. Papayas, which are high in antioxidants and phytochemicals, help to keep the heart healthy and fight off heart disease. Furthermore, Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium promote healthy blood flow and keep the arteries healthy.





Ingredients-

1/2 cup papaya chunks with seeds removed





1 whole lemon juice





3 cup water





1-2 stems of coriander leaves





Raw honey to taste, it's completely optional





Ice cubes





Method- In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except ice and blend until smooth. Pour the juice into serving glasses with ice cubes. The refreshing papaya lemonade is ready to serve and drink.

2. Masala mint buttermilk

Buttermilk, lassi, or chaas-we call it by different names, but this homemade cooler is a wonder drink that can keep your health woes at bay. It is high in calcium, Vitamin B12, and potassium. It also relieves headaches and nausea. It's fantastic for boosting immunity. It acts as a digestive coolant because the probiotics in buttermilk keep your gut health in check.





Ingredients- 4tbsp plain yogurt as per your choice





5-6 mint leaves





1/2 tsp cumin powder





1/2 tsp black pepper powder





Black salt as per taste





5-6 ice cubes





2-3 cups of water





Method- In a blender, combine the yogurt, water, mint leaves, black pepper, black salt, and cumin powder. Make sure you only churn the ingredients until they're well combined; otherwise, the yogurt will turn into butter. In a glass, put some ice cubes and pour chaas over them. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.





3. Cucumber, green grapes, summer smoothie-

Green smoothies are high in nutrients and have a low-calorie count. Vitamins, minerals, healthy carbohydrates, fiber, and low-fat whole foods are all present. Green smoothies, unlike fruit juices, use whole fruits and vegetables to ensure that you get all of the fiber and nutrition. Fiber is necessary for colon health and the proper functioning of your bowels. Green smoothies are not only a great way to trick yourself into eating your vegetables, but they're also a great way to make sure you get enough water.





Ingredients:





2-3 cups of water





1/2 cup barley grass juice





2 chopped and peeled cucumber





2-3 small peaches





1/4 cup green grapes





3-4 mint leaves





Ice cubes





Method- In a blender, combine all of the ingredients. Blend everything together until it's completely smooth. Your Summer Green Smoothie is now ready to drink.





Make these delicious drinks this summer season, and let us know which one was your favourite!





