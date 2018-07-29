Weight Loss: This Monsoon Load Up On Jamuns To Shed Those Extra Kilos

Highlights Jamuns are also known to accelerate the weight loss process

Jamun is very low in calories

The high fibre content of jamuns keep you satiated

Jamuns, or black plums, are one of the best summer fruits to indulge in. The fruit is incredibly tasty, especially when eaten with a little bit of chaat masala. We see you slurping already! But, did you know that this incredible summer fruit is known for various health and medicinal benefits? Yes, that's right! The fruit helps relieve stomach pain. In fact, black plum vinegar is good to reduce enlargement of spleen, and also helps those who are suffering from urine retention problems. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, "Seasonal fruits have phytonutrients, which are needed to fight bacteria and infections. Jamuns have abundant vitamin C, which can help strengthen the immunity." Other than this, jamuns are also known to accelerate the weight loss process.





(Also Read: 5 Unbeatable Reasons To Add Black Plums To Your Diet)





Jamun are also known to accelerate the weight loss process.





Jamun is very low in calories, and hence, makes for a great healthy snack if you are trying to lose weight during summers. The high fibre content of jamuns keep you satiated and make you feel full for longer time. The fibre content in jamuns is not easily digested by the body, so it passes quickly through your system without causing the blood sugar levels to spike. This is mostly why all the nutritionists advise to eat more fibre-rich foods for weight loss. In addition to this, jamuns are known to optimise digestion, which further helps in your weight loss management.

(Also Read: 5 Incredible Jamun Recipes for a Delicious Summer)





Jamun is very low in calories, and hence, makes for a great healthy snack.





To ensure a better weight loss management, one should have a healthy digestive system. Jamuns are rich in vitamins A and C, which detoxify our body. Jamuns help in the proper functioning of the digestive system due to their soothing and cooling properties. Bangalore-based nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, also backs the idea of eating seasonal foods in this season. "During the monsoon season, your immunity goes down as the microorganisms have sufficient moisture to grow; therefore, we become more susceptible to diseases. To keep our immunity stronger, powerful antioxidants are needed, which are rich in vitamin C."





So, if you are looking for healthy snacking options that can help you shed those extra kilos this monsoon season, prepare your bowl of fruit chaat with diced jamuns. Stay healthy this monsoon!







