Poha is one of the most popular breakfast dishes in the country. The dish is made using flattened rice, also called poha. Different regions in India have their own versions of poha, poha-based dishes, and pairings. Did you know that people in Indore eat poha with jalebi? Poha's ubiquitous presence is rather comforting. But today, we invite you to discover the delights of poha beyond the usual dish. We have listed a few lesser-known ways of using poha that you must try. While some are experimental, others are traditional yet not exactly mainstream. Take a look below:

Here Are 6 Unique Ways Of Using Poha While Cooking:

1. Use poha to make upma:

Poha upma is also known as aval upma. Photo Credit: iStock

Wait, what? For most of us, poha and upma are two distinct dishes. So what exactly is poha upma? Also known as aval upma or atukula upma, this is actually a delicacy from South India. In this upma, the regular rava (sooji) is replaced by poha flakes. It looks and tastes similar to kanda-batata poha. However, it also contains carrots, cashews, and a small quantity of dal (as part of the tadka). Click here for the complete recipe for aval upma.

2. Mix poha with potatoes to make different snacks:

Combine poha with potatoes to make different types of snacks like nuggets, cutlets, fries, etc. Photo Credit: iStock

Potato-based snacks are an all-time favourite. Why not give them a twist by adding some poha as well? Doing so can enhance the overall taste and texture of the treat. Poha can help maintain the crispiness of snacks. To get started, you might want to try making some poha fries - the full recipe can be found here. You can also make veg poha nuggets when you want an impressive evening snack or party appetizer. Here's the recipe. Want more such poha snack recipes? Click here for some easy options.

3. Make a namkeen 'cake' with poha and oats:

Combine the goodness of poha and oats in the form of this savoury cake. This unique dish can be prepared using everyday ingredients. No baking is needed, only steaming on a stovetop. It is delicious as well as healthy since it requires very little oil. This recipe was shared by vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel. Watch the video here.

4. Use poha to bind dough and dosa batter:

Poha flakes can be used for binding. Photo Credit: iStock

Poha has a binding property that you can take advantage of in many ways. Apart from combining it with mashed potatoes (as discussed earlier), consider adding a small quantity of it in doughs and batters. For example, people add a little poha in the dough used for making thalipeeth. Certain types of dosa batter also include poha flakes. This instant set dosa recipe is a case in point.

5. Use poha for making laddoos:

Use poha to make instant laddoos that are yummy and nutritious. These ones contain jaggery, dry fruits, and ghee. They are subtly flavoured with cardamom. Festive season or not, these laddoos are a must-try. Check out the full recipe here.

6. Transform cooked poha into stuffing:

The above ideas are meant for raw poha flakes. But you can also use cooked poha in interesting ways. If you want a fried snack, use the poha as a filling for crisp patti samosas. Here's the detailed recipe. If you want a healthier option, go for a stuffed paratha. All you have to do is fill the cooked poha inside the flattened dough (as you usually do with aloo or paneer parathas). Then seal the edges well and cook on both sides. We promise you, it's a fusion you will enjoy!

Do you have a secret poha tip or unique way of making poha? Share your ideas in the comments below.