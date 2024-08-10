Karnataka, a state rich in culinary traditions, offers a treasure trove of delicious and nutritious dishes. Among these, rasayanas stand out as refreshing and wholesome preparations. These simple yet flavorful concoctions are deeply rooted in the state's culinary heritage and are enjoyed by people of all ages. Mango Rasayana, a quintessential summer delight, hails from the Malenadu region. As the name suggests, it's a harmonious blend of ripe mangoes and other ingredients. The peak of mango season is a time when households in Malenadu are filled with the aroma of this delectable treat. Traditionally paired with the crispy textures of dosa or poori, Mango Rasayana enhances the overall dining experience. Are you temped to try rasayana? We found an easy recipe for it on the Instagram page 'finefettlecookerys' by digital creator, Nitya Hegde.

How to Make Mango Rasayana I Mango Rasayana Recipe:

Crafting Mango Rasayana is an effortless affair. The recipe calls for a medley of fresh, chopped mango pulp, creamy coconut milk, rich milk, natural sweetness from jaggery, and a hint of cardamom for aroma. A unique touch to this recipe is the inclusion of mango seed extract, which is believed to add an extra layer of nutritional value. The combination of these ingredients results in a luscious and creamy concoction that is both satisfying and refreshing.





Also Read: 5 Mango Chutney Recipes That Will Spruce Up Your Meals In No Time

Complementing the fruity delight of Mango Rasayana is Banana Rasayana, a popular drink from coastal Karnataka. The video also shared its recipe.

How To Make Banana Rasayana I Banana Rasayana Recipe:

A simpler preparation, Banana Rasayana features ripe bananas as its star ingredient. Blended with coconut milk, a pinch of cardamom for fragrance, a mix of dry nuts for texture, and the sweetness of rock sugar, this drink is a perfect balance of flavours.

Watch the complete video here:

What are the health benefits of rasayana:

Both Mango and Banana Rasayana are not just delicious but also offer potential health benefits.

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these rasayanas can contribute to overall well-being. Coconut milk provides healthy fats, while bananas and mangoes offer essential nutrients.

The inclusion of cardamom aids in digestion

Jaggery is a natural sweetener with a lower glycemic index compared to refined sugar.

These rasayanas can be enjoyed independently or together, offering a delightful culinary experience.





Whether you savour the tangy sweetness of Mango Rasayana or the creamy richness of Banana Rasayana, these traditional Karnataka recipes are a must-try for food enthusiasts.