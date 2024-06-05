The much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has begun. Cricket lovers from across the globe are hooked on to their television screens, busy cheering for their favourite teams. For Indians though, one of the most anticipated pairings is India versus Pakistan, set to play their match on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The game will happen at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York at 8 pm (IST). Are you planning a game night with friends? If yes, then we have some of the best cafes, pubs and restaurant options, screening the T20 World Cup matches live, along with good food, drinks and great offerings. Check out the offers here.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Best Restaurant Offerings In Kolkata:

1. Five Mad Men:

The restaurant in Salt Lake is keeping its doors open till 1 am for the significant matches during the World Cup. The matches will be screen in the outlet's large screen projector for the fans and followers to cheer their heart out. However, the seats are limited, so you better book the tickets in advance to get the perfect table to sit and enjoy.





Where: & GP, Electronic Complex, 1st Floor, Omega Building, Bengal Intelligent Park Ltd, EP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar

2. Hashtag:

To enjoy the stadium vibe, while staying in your city, we suggest you visit the restaurant Hashtag. The restaurant is offering live screening with dhol and great music. And guess what, the outlet is offering free shots on every 6 hits and wickets taken by India. Sounds fun? So, make your plans and visit Hashtag for a great match night.





Where: 50, Chowringhee Rd, 7th Floor, Elgin

3. AltAir - Capella:

Visit this microbrewery in Kolkata and enjoy some great beer while cheering for your favourite team. And if you visit the outlet wearing an Indian jersey, you can enjoy an instant 10 per cent discount on food and beverages on the menu. However, terms and conditions are applied. So contact the outlet to know the offers in details.





Where: Ambuja Neotia EcoCentre, 20th Floor, EM-4, Street No. 13, EM Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar

4. Paprika Gourmet:

You can now indulge in delectable delights at Paprika Gourmet, while enjoying the matches. From edamame wraps, and trufle oil dumplings, to quinoa tarts, you get a range of options to choose form the exclusive menu.





Where: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street, 1st Floor

5. Hard Rock Cafe:

Rock your taste buds with Hard Rock Cafe's electrifying menu lineup this cricketing season! Besides a range of delectable menu, you can enjoy a new line of specially crafted Long Iced Teas to elevate your overall match-day experience. So grab your favourite dish, sip on a refreshing drink, and let the cricket fever soak in!





Where: 57-A, Park Street, Taltala, Kolkata

6. Homely Zest:

Enjoy the T20 craze with a bang at the Tandoori Bar. Patrons can savour the sizzle of smoky tandoori bites, setting the stage for a flavourful celebration. Next up, head to the wicketkeeper's pavilion Mexican Bar for a vibrant array of tacos, nachos and salsa, offering a taste of the cricketing world with every bite. And for those craving a hearty fare, you get a burger bar and salad bar, serving delicious patties and fresh fixings fit for champions.





Where: 21 Mandeville Gardens, Kolkata

7. The Bhawanipur House:

Experience the ultimate "match" of cricket excitement and culinary delights at The Bhawanipur House, with delicious meal combos and exclusive deals. From 'Tuscan potato' to 'pita pockets', 'cheese balls, 'chicken strips' and more, you get a range of dishes here to elevate your overall match experience. And guess what, the deals start with as minimum of Rs. 99.





Where: 13/1B, Priyanath Mallick RD, Bakul Bagan, Bhowanipore