The much-awaited T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Sunday, June 9. The traditional rivals are set to face each other on the ground at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. While you may not be able to witness the game in person, there are better ways to enjoy cricket, right? So, are you looking for some local restaurants to enjoy the nail-biting game with your friends and family? If yes, then you have landed on the right article. We have compiled a list of restaurants in Delhi-NCR so that you can enjoy this live match with special food, drink menus, and a lively atmosphere. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to know more.





1. Grappa, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi's celebrated bar, Grappa, is inviting all cricket fans to bask in the thrill of the sport. From June 2 to June 29, immerse yourself in the exciting world of T20 cricket with elegance and sophistication. Indulge in the finest Italian-inspired cocktails, including 'The Maiden' and the tantalizing '33 Seconds Daiquiri,' each crafted to perfection. Pair these delicious drinks with an array of gourmet delicacies. What's more? The Grappa Bar also introduces the exclusive "Dine with Moments" concept, where you can relive legendary cricket moments through unique offerings, adding a touch of nostalgia to your evening. You can also enjoy the live match on the LED screen while relishing the bespoke experience.

Where: 19, Ashoka Rd, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi.





When: June 2 to June 29, 2024

2. Tapas, Jaypee Vasant Continental

Experience the excitement and anticipation of the T20 World Cup at Jaypee Vasant Continental's Tapas. As the cricket fever rises, Tapas becomes the ultimate destination for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup season. The bar has rolled out a number of offers featuring enticing beer buckets and attractive prices on spirits and cocktails. With their Googly (bucket of 4 imported beer pints at INR 1500 plus taxes), Beamer (bucket of 4 domestic beer pints at INR 1000 plus taxes), Straight Drive (Whiskey/Gin that serves 4 at 1250 plus taxes), Square Cut (Vodka/Rum that serves 4 at 1000 plus taxes), Maiden (a cocktail pitcher at INR 1200 plus taxes) offers, you can have the ultimate experience at Tapas.





Where: Tapas, Jaypee Vasant Continental, New Delhi





When: June 2 to June 29, 2024

3. Bira 91 Taproom

The famed Bira 91 Taproom across Indian cities - New Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Ludhiana - are offering all cricket fans a delightful experience for the upcoming T-20 World Cup between India and Pakistan. When at Bira 91 Taproom, you can enjoy their signature craft beer and a delectable food menu. Whether you are a cocktail explorer or a food connoisseur, enjoy several walk-in offers, and a carefully crafted cocktail menu by sommelier Magandeep Singh while enjoying a thrilling atmosphere with fellow sports enthusiasts!





Where: Bira 91 Taproom (Saket, New Delhi; Cyberhub, Gurgaon; Koramangala, Bengaluru; Paragon Front, Ludhiana)





When: June 9, 2024





4. Monkey Bar

Are you ready to experience the most awaited World Cup match with exciting offers and drinks? Enjoy the upcoming match on a 10x12 ft screen beaming with all the live action and commentary, creating an immersive and electrifying ambience for every cricket aficionado. With a selection of over 20 new beer varieties and a carefully crafted beer menu, the Monkey Bar will offer a fantastic environment for cricket fans to relish the match. So, grab your friends and head straight to the Monkey Bar.





Where: Local Shopping Complex, 11, Vasant Kunj Road, Pocket B-C, Sector C, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.





When: June 9, 2024





5. RIZQ





RIZQ in Defence Colony is inviting all cricket fans to experience a blend of chic ambience and exquisite cuisine while enjoying the upcoming T-20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Enjoy their specially curated T20 combos, including the Corona/Beer Bucket and Budweiser/Lone Wolf Beer Bucket, available with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. For vegetarian cricket fans (inspired by Virat Kohli!), enjoy dishes like paprika-grilled cottage cheese, beetroot kebab, and crispy corn. Indulge in delightful non-vegetarian combinations like shish taouk chicken, smoky black pepper chicken, and fish n' chips. What's more? They are also offering a 2+1 deal on whiskey, vodka, gin, and cocktails! Gather your friends and family and enjoy the India vs Pakistan T-20 World Cup on the big screen at RIZQ!





Where: D-12, Third Floor & Terrace, Shiniwas Puri, Block D, Defence Colony, New Delhi





When: June 9, 2024





6. Tipple, Vivanta

Immerse yourself in the excitement and cheer of the upcoming T-20 World Cup at Tipple in Vivanta, Dwarka. From exclusive beverage packages-Century Beverage Package, Hat-Trick Beverage Package, and Sixer Brews Package-to an exciting food menu, get ready to experience an unforgettable time. If you are not able to visit Tipple during the match, worry not! They are offering exciting deals throughout the month. Great drinks, great company, and endless fun-don't miss out on the excitement!





Where: Vivanta Dwarka, Sector 21, Dwarka Metro Station Complex, Delhi





When: June 2 to June 29, 2024



