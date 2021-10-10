As fans and followers, we look up to celebrities for a number of reasons. Some are our style icons while some are fitness fanatics that motivate us to hit the gym. And while the industry thrives on glitz and glamour, there are ever so often cases when the stars come forward and show a humane side to their journey. In her most recent video, Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap came forward with a similar story about an unfortunate experience that landed her in the ICU, due to the consumption of bitter bottle gourd.





It is no secret that Tahira is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing relatable and useful posts about her healthy diet and lifestyle. But the recent reel she posted on her Instagram profile is to caution you about a healthy drink that might do you more harm than good. The drink in question here is the bottle gourd (Doodhi) drink. The filmmaker suffered adverse consequences on consuming the drink due to a phenomenon known as bottle gourd toxicity.





For the uninitiated, bottle gourd toxicity is what happens when you drink/ingest bitter bottle gourd juice. One may suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, hypotension, and other fatal reaction from drinking bitter bottle gourd juice. Tahira Kashyap explained that as soon as she drank her regular morning doodhi drink, the reactions started immediately. She had several bouts of vomiting, her blood pressure dropped down to around 40 and she had to be admitted to the ICU.

Look at the detailed video here:











She further warned Instagram users not to believe in health myths and follow diet fads blindly. We hope you take notes from Tahira Kashyap and skip bottle gourd that tastes even slightly bitter than usual. It is always a good idea to consult a qualified health expert or qualified nutritionist in case of any confusion.





Stay safe, stay healthy!