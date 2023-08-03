On one hand, there is the love for food and on the other hand, there is everything else. Food indeed occupies a special place in our heart and never fails to cheer us up. And it turns out that we are not alone in our passion for food! Ace filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is also one such celebrity who never shies away from letting down her hair and enjoying her favourite foods while in her hometown Chandigarh. Whether it is a scrumptious pizza or yummy chaat - she has tried it all. Take a look at the recent reels videos that she shared:

Also Read: Hill Station Main Maggi, Pakodas Or Momos? Tahira Kashyap Wants To Know Your Pick

"Quite unstoppable at this. Is there a decent way of devouring a pizza," she asked in the caption. In the video, we could see Tahira Kashyap savouring a wholesome slice of pizza while enjoying every last bite of it. She struggled a bit with oodles of cheese on the pizza but managed to finish it off nevertheless. Meanwhile, in another reels video, she shared clips of tikki, papdi and golgappa that she yet again enjoyed in her home town. Take a look:

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap Bakes Gluten-Free Cookies With An Unexpected Result

In the video that Tahira Kashyap shared, we could see her with her children and parents relishing a wholesome chaat platter. Right from tikki to golgappe to papdi chaat - her yummy indulgence set us off drooling. "LOVE is when you eat golgappas, papdi chaat and tikki in your hometown and BLESSING is when you can share the experience with your family," she wrote in the caption.

We would love to see more such foodie indulgences from Tahira Kashyap soon! Meanwhile, on the work front, the filmmaker directed several interesting shorts including 'Pinni' and 'Quaranteen Crush'. She has also finished shooting for 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'.