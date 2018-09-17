Tamannaah Bhatia's Sindhi Lunch Looks Like The Ultimate Comfort Food

Highlights Tamannaah Bhatia loves home cooked and Sindhi food

Sai bhaji literally translates to green vegetable

Sai bhaji is a Sindhi specialty and is enjoyed with pulao

South Indian and Bollywood film star Tamannaah Bhatia is quite a foodie and her Instagram page is proof. The Baahubali actor frequently posts pictures of her meals from film sets, as well as health and diet tips for her fans and followers on her Instagram page. Her love for foods rich in good fat and her fondness for healthy, vegetarian meals is very well-known. The Sindhi girl especially loves authentic dishes from the community's cuisine. Yesterday, she posted a picture of her Sunday lunch and it consisted of a wholesome Sindhi dish, which is both healthy and delicious. Sai bhaji with pulao is a specialty of the Sindhi community and is enjoyed by both the Sindhis and Punjabis across India. The vegetarian combination of sai bhaji and pulao can be enjoyed during lunch or dinner time and it is a comfort food for many Sindhis.





Sai bhaji literally translates to 'green vegetable' and the dish is prepared from a number of nutritious vegetables including spinach, fenugreek, ladies finger, brinjal, arbi or colocassia, along with chana dal or lentils. Occasionally, sai bhaji also contains tomatoes and potatoes, and is usually green in colour, due to the spinach. The final dish is mushy in consistency and very high in nutrition. No wonder Tamannaah Bhatia favoured this mixed vegetable dish for her lunch!

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Preferred On-Set Meal Is A Healthier Version Of Dosa From Andhra Pradesh!





Have a look:











Following a diet rich in vegetables and fresh produce is important for a healthy body and mind. Spinach and other green leafy veggies are extremely important to keep away iron deficiencies. Moreover, vegetables are generally rich in fibre and ensure a healthy gut. They are also filling and they don't just keep you full for longer, but also help you in maintaining blood sugar levels. Sai bhaji is a dish that delivers a punch of nutrition in a single bowl, as it a combination of so many veggies. What's more? It's extremely easy-to-prepare as well! No matter what the occasion is, you can't go wrong with sai bhaji and pulao.





Well we know what we're having for lunch tomorrow, all thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia. What about you?







