SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Tamannaah Bhatia's Preferred On-Set Meal Is A Healthier Version Of Dosa From Andhra Pradesh!

Tamannaah Bhatia's Preferred On-Set Meal Is A Healthier Version Of Dosa From Andhra Pradesh!

   |  Updated: July 11, 2018 17:55 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Tamannaah Bhatia's Preferred On-Set Meal Is A Healthier Version Of Dosa From Andhra Pradesh!
Highlights
  • Tamannaah shared a picture of green gram or pesarattu dosa on Instagram
  • Pesarattu dosa is made by grinding green gram to a fine paste
  • Tamannaah's daily diet comprises of simple, home-cooked food
Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia is quite a foodie and her Instagram page bears testimony to her love for food. The actor, who has six million followers on Instagram, frequently posts pictures and videos of her meals and even diet tips, for the benefit of her fans. Tamannaah has often expressed her love for Indian food- both South Indian and North Indian- and she is often seen indulging in various cuisines, while travelling for work. The beauty has recently been roped in for F2, which also stars Telugu actors Varun Tej and Venkatesh. The actor has been posting regular updates from the sets of her latest project, but it was her on-set meal post that caught our attention.

Tamannaah Bhatia posted a picture of green gram dosa or pesarattu dosa on a banana leaf, which was accompanied with sambhar and coconut chutney. The meal looks too tasty and we couldn't help but feel a little motivated to try this non-rice dosa ourselves!



Have a look:

66kztp8ejbm

Pesarattu dosa is a dish that hails from Andhra Pradesh and it is great for both a healthy breakfast meal and a healthy evening snack, because green gram is light and easily digestible. It's extremely easy-to-prepare and is very nutritious as well. It's one of the best sources of protein and fibre and contains minerals like manganese, potassium, magnesium, folate, copper and zinc, as well as various B vitamins. Green gram may also help you regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels. No wonder Tamannah Bhatia likes this dish so much! Tamannaah has revealed her diet and beauty secrets on Instagram on several occasions.

Also Read: This Is Baahubali Star Tamannaah Bhatia's Secret Morning Drink To Burn Fat!



Comments

Case in point is when the beauty gushed about the bulletproof coffee or butter coffee, saying that it helped her stay energetic and aided fat burn for her as well:

But like we mentioned earlier, Tamannaah also likes to indulge every now and then. She recently posted a video of herself trying out several different kinds of chaat in Noida.

Well, we guess you've earned it Tamannaah! On a daily basis, Tamannaah prefers to eat simple, home-cooked and nutritious meals. Her daily diet includes idli or dosa and dishes prepared from fresh vegetables. She is also a fan of fresh fruit juices and coconut water, which she has revealed is one of her most-favoured summer drinks. Anyhow, we now know what we're having for breakfast tomorrow morning. Time to prep for the pesarattu dosa!



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Tamannaah BhatiaPesarattu Green Gram DosaCelebrities
Puerh Tea: This Is China's Best Kept Secret For Weight Loss
Puerh Tea: This Is China's Best Kept Secret For Weight Loss
How To Make Meatballs: Tips and Recipe To Follow For Perfect Meatballs
How To Make Meatballs: Tips and Recipe To Follow For Perfect Meatballs

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 