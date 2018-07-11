Tamannaah Bhatia's Preferred On-Set Meal Is A Healthier Version Of Dosa From Andhra Pradesh!

Highlights Tamannaah shared a picture of green gram or pesarattu dosa on Instagram

Pesarattu dosa is made by grinding green gram to a fine paste

Tamannaah's daily diet comprises of simple, home-cooked food

Tamannaah Bhatia posted a picture of green gram dosa or pesarattu dosa on a banana leaf, which was accompanied with sambhar and coconut chutney. The meal looks too tasty and we couldn't help but feel a little motivated to try this non-rice dosa ourselves!

Have a look:

Pesarattu dosa is a dish that hails from Andhra Pradesh and it is great for both a healthy breakfast meal and a healthy evening snack, because green gram is light and easily digestible. It's extremely easy-to-prepare and is very nutritious as well. It's one of the best sources of protein and fibre and contains minerals like manganese, potassium, magnesium, folate, copper and zinc, as well as various B vitamins. Green gram may also help you regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels. No wonder Tamannah Bhatia likes this dish so much! Tamannaah has revealed her diet and beauty secrets on Instagram on several occasions.

Case in point is when the beauty gushed about the bulletproof coffee or butter coffee, saying that it helped her stay energetic and aided fat burn for her as well:

But like we mentioned earlier, Tamannaah also likes to indulge every now and then. She recently posted a video of herself trying out several different kinds of chaat in Noida.

Well, we guess you've earned it Tamannaah! On a daily basis, Tamannaah prefers to eat simple, home-cooked and nutritious meals. Her daily diet includes idli or dosa and dishes prepared from fresh vegetables. She is also a fan of fresh fruit juices and coconut water, which she has revealed is one of her most-favoured summer drinks. Anyhow, we now know what we're having for breakfast tomorrow morning. Time to prep for the pesarattu dosa!