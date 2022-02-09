Weekdays are all about finishing work and completing assignments; we barely get time to take a breath, let alone make something elaborate and delicious! We wish to indulge in yummy food like the tandoori flavour of paneer tikka or tandoori aloo but it is impractical and unhealthy to order food every day. While our go-to dish is something as simple as aloo ki sabzi or baigan ka bharta, it can get mundane to eat these dishes every day. So, if you are bored of eating the same old aloo ki sabzi, this recipe gives the mundane potatoes a spicy twist and it is called tandoori aloo bharta!





Tandoori aloo bharta is the combination of tandoori aloo, aloo ki sabzi and baigan ka bharta. The potatoes are baked tandoori-style and then cooked in the signature spicy, tomato-onion bharta masala. This delicious sabzi can be served for lunch and dinner, you can pair it with your daily dal-chawal or just eat it with tandoori rotis.

Tandoori Aloo Bharta Recipe: How To Make Tandoori Aloo Bharta For Dinner

Start by creating a marinade with hung curd, cashew nut paste, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli paste, red chilli powder, pepper powder, coriander powder, gram flour and tandoori masala. Add boiled potatoes to it and mix it well. Bake this for 30-40 minutes.

Next, heat oil in a pan. Saute cumin seeds, cardamom and black peppercorns. Add onions and ginger-garlic paste, fry it for some time. Next, add tomatoes, red chilli powder, chopped chillies, coriander powder, tandoori masala and salt. Pour some yoghurt, sprinkle some kasuri methi and mix it well. Finally, add the baked potatoes and mash them well.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Tandoori Aloo Bharta.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this spicy aloo ki sabzi at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.