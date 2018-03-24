Tandoori Pasta Patty: This Decadent Treat Tastes Out-Of-The-World

This combination of pasta and patty is a hit among people across Delhi
The patty has a filling of red sauce pasta
Patty is one delight that we all have savoured at some point of time in our childhood. From aloo, peas to paneer patty; the list has been endless. However, this Delhi-based shop cum bakery dishes out a unique variety of our same old patty, which is Tandoori Pasta Patty. Located in north-west Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area is De Paris Bakers, which is a small outlet that sells out a variety of bakery items like pizzas, pasta, patties, etc. However, its speciality is tandoori pasta patty, which is an exciting fusion dish. As quirky as it may sound, but this combination of pasta and patty is a hit among people across Delhi NCR. The joy of gorging on crispy, butter-soaked patty filled with the stuffing of cheese loaded red sauce pasta is above all! There, we see you drooling already! If you call yourself a food lover, then you just cannot afford to miss this place!
The patty that is prepared here is almost like the regular ones, but what makes it different from the rest is its filling. You can choose from a variety of fillings, which include macaroni, mushroom, tandoori pasta and other pizza toppings. This in-house preparation has a golden-coloured crust, which is baked to perfection. It is then cut in half and stuffed with red sauce pasta.
The pasta is also an in-house preparation, which tastes amazingly scrumptious. A layer of cheese is then placed on top of it and baked for few seconds again. Once the patty is baked to perfection, it is topped with ketchup, mayonnaise, oregano seasoning and some chilli flakes. This decadent delight is humbly priced and won't burn a hole in your pocket.
This little shop cum bakery has a bit of a space crunch and lacks seating area, but the owner has made sure that the taste and flavour of the food offered here is never compromised. If you ever happen to be around Shalimar Bagh, then do visit this place for their amazing fusion creations!
What: De Paris Bakers
Where: Shop 12, BP Market, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi
Time: 10am - 10:30pm
Price: INR 60 (Speciality - Tandoori Pasta Patty)
So, it's time to dump those regular potato-filled patties. Try your hands on this cheesy delight instead and get drooling.