Tandoori Pasta Patty: This Decadent Treat Tastes Out-Of-The-World

Highlights Tandoori pasta patty is an exciting fusion dish

This combination of pasta and patty is a hit among people across Delhi

The patty has a filling of red sauce pasta

The pasta is also an in-house preparation, which tastes amazingly scrumptious. A layer of cheese is then placed on top of it and baked for few seconds again. Once the patty is baked to perfection, it is topped with ketchup, mayonnaise, oregano seasoning and some chilli flakes. This decadent delight is humbly priced and won't burn a hole in your pocket.This little shop cum bakery has a bit of a space crunch and lacks seating area, but the owner has made sure that the taste and flavour of the food offered here is never compromised. If you ever happen to be around Shalimar Bagh, then do visit this place for their amazing fusion creations!De Paris BakersShop 12, BP Market, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi10am - 10:30pmINR 60 (Speciality - Tandoori Pasta Patty)So, it's time to dump those regular potato-filled patties. Try your hands on this cheesy delight instead and get drooling.