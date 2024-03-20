Indian cuisine is much more fascinating than you could have ever thought of. It is varied, and extensive and offers uniqueness at every nook and corner. The street food of India depicts it perfectly. Did you know, there's at least one unique street food in every part of the country, which has an interesting story to it? In this article, we will talk about the delicious khavsa, a Gujarati street food that finds its origin in Burma. Yes, you read that right.

What Is Khavsa? Where In Guajarat Khavsa Is Most Popular?

Khavsa, or khausa, is basically a desi-style Khow Suey. This unique recipe has noodles, Gujarati Papdi, spring onions, some chutneys, chaat masala and the main ingredient - thick coconut gravy. Famous for its chatpata flavours, this street food is enjoyed hot, especially during breakfast. The dish finds its origin in the streets of Surat, but today, you will find it being served in the morning, across Gujarat.





What Is The History Of Khavsa? What Makes It Similar To Burmese Khow Suey?

According to historians, the origin of the dish is traced back to the Memoni community of Gujarat. They travelled to Burma and lived there for years to work, and adapted the dish Khow Suey. Later, when they returned, the community brought back the food along and gave it Indianised flavours with papad, masala and more. "I heard the Sunni Vohras got back with them from Myanmar. This Khausa is served on pretty plates just like the ones they serve in Myanmar. It's coconutty and soupy, mildly spicy with noodles, chicken and egg topped with a lot of crunchies. For my desi palate just perfect!" states Chef Saransh Goila.





In an Instagram post, Chef Saransh also mentioned about the places you can visit to try this delicious Gujarati Khavsa.





Sounds delicious, right? So next time, when you visit Gujarat, make sure you try this delicious Khavsa from the streets of Gujarat, for breakfast. Enjoy your meal!



