Festivals and food go hand-in-hand. The festival of Easter brings back childhood memories of Easter bunnies, egg painting and egg hunting sessions. Keeping the memories alive, The Imperial New Delhi geared up for the festival by organising an Easter Workshop for children from various international schools and underprivileged tots from 'Tara Homes'. The event saw the children indulging in a host of fun activities like egg painting, live cooking while feasting on an array of handcrafted Easter High Tea, specially created by Executive Chef Prem K Pogakula- The Imperial New Delhi. Egg painting session was conducted under the guidance of Ms. Gauri Singh from Gallery Sree Arts while the live cook out featured two recipes namely- Hungarian Isler cookies and Hungarian Indianer cakes.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Wanchoo- Sr. Executive VP and GM said, "We are elated to bring in another event in partnership with Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Centre Delhi. The Imperial New Delhi has always celebrated Easter with immense enthusiasm and the tradition now continues with the first ever Easter Egg Painting and Live Cooking workshop at The Imperial for our little guests."





Dr. Mariann Erdo- Director Cultural Counsellor said - "Easter is one of the biggest religious feast in Hungary, after Christmas. It is our endeavor to bring some Hungarian Easter fun with this unique Workshop in collaboration with The Imperial New Delhi. The special Easter cake, which we are preparing with the children during the workshop is usually cut and eaten on Easter Sunday the day of Christ resurrection."

The fun-filled afternoon also saw actor Boman Irani visiting to double up the joys of the kids at the workshop, which included egg-citing painting and cook out sessions, Easter-special high tea and hand crafted giveaways by The Imperial chefs.

