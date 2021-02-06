Restaurant Review: ETSU Keeps Eurasian Kitchen Alive In The Heart Of Delhi

Highlights There are a plethora of take-away and delivery-only options in Delhi.

With extended periods of time at home, we all have broadened our culinary repertoires, but no matter how many exotic dishes we make at home, there's nothing quite like sitting down to a high-end feast that we haven't made ourselves, right? There are a plethora of take-away and delivery-only options in Delhi; all try to do something different to grab eyeballs, but only a few are able to do so. And as a big Asian food lover, I always look for a place that can deliver some great sushi that just smells and tastes perfect - it's safe to say you are in safe hands if you order Asian food from ETSU - Eurasian Kitchen in GK-1, Delhi. And as the name suggests, the place is well-known for their European spread as well. The delivery-only place puts a lot of love into every dish that gets delivered out around south Delhi.





ETSU - Eurasian Kitchen in GK - 1, New Delhi

I started off with Dim Sums, I picked Veg Chilli Oil and Shanghai Chicken. Veg Chilli had a flavourful (read: hot) filling with the right texture whereas Shanghai Kitchen caught our fancy as the chicken filling was bursting with Asian spices. Next, I moved on to sushi: Eb Tempura and Spicy Veg Tempura. Both the sushi rolls were just delectable, but our heart goes to Ebi Tempura - the classic prawn and cucumber Ebi Maki explodes with flavour. From the mains, I picked Stir-Fried Asian Greens, Prawns in Black Pepper Sauce and veg Hakka noodles. Their prawns in Black Pepper Sauce are remarkably different from hot and spicy Asian prawn curry we are accustomed too. The spicy flavours of this preparation are sure to win your hearts too, I feel.





From the European menu, I chose a few small as well as large plates. Mushroom tossed in Vincento sauce and crispy chicken garlic mayo were crunchy and cooked to perfection. Grilled river sole fish, Primavera veg lasagne with garlic bread and veg risotto in marinara sauce are some of the best dishes from the menu. Veg risotto in marinara will transport you to the shores of Italy; with a rich flavour of tomato and velvety texture, it was a star dish for us from the mains. If you want something more, go for their penne pesto... the rich taste of garlic and basil mixed with cheese and pine nuts is just what you need to satiate your Italian food craving!





All I can say is that I rampaged through the menu of ETSU and ended up with a tightly-stacked fridge. The delivery-only place has been a long-time favourite for Euroasian-food lovers in the city, and for some - a hidden gem.







