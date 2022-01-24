Most of those who enjoy cooking are not strangers to playing music in the background while whipping up a decadent dish, especially when there is a lot of time on hand. After all, nothing brings people together as much good food and great music does. So what if you can put the two together? We are talking about a device that allows you to play music and cook at the same time. Before you think the very idea is outrageous, we present you with the barbeque piano grill. A video doing the rounds on the Internet shows a man who has combined cooking and music into a single mobile device.





In the video, the man is fixing a barbecue skewer – one in a series of many – to the grill unit. Then, he nonchalantly sits down to play the piano, which we see fixed to the grilling unit. And, the grill and the piano are attached in such a way that when he plays a key, the corresponding skewer turns.





Then burning coal is placed beneath the grill and soon after, the man begins to play a more complex tune, causing the meat on several skewers to turn. Smoke is seen emanating out of the grill and the man continues to play music. That's not all. The person even moves around on the setup, courtesy of the three wheels attached to it.





The video began to trend on social media over the past week after it was shared on Twitter by a handle “vinyl7 records”. The clip, shared on January 19, has amassed over 3.4 million views since then.

Quote-tweeting the clip, one user said, “This is exactly the kind of madness I needed today.”

“This is just fantastic. Give that man a Nobel or any other reward,” wrote another.

A person noted, “This video had more plot twists than any thriller movie I've ever seen.”

“When you have a barbecue at 5 and a piano concert at 5 and can't be late to either,” wrote a viewer.

The video was shared originally on YouTube in November, last year with the title “How to transform a piano into a BBQ car,” by a user named Handy Geng. The video has over 3 lakh views on YouTube.





