As soon as the monsoon arrives, our bodies become more prone to seasonal illnesses. The damp and cool weather creates the perfect environment for germs, leaving us vulnerable to coughs, colds, and flu. While modern medicine offers quick fixes, many people continue to turn to ancient remedies to protect themselves from monsoon-related sickness. Two of the most popular homemade solutions are ginger tea and tulsi tea, both celebrated for their medicinal properties. They have long been used in traditional medicine to treat cold symptoms and support overall well-being. But which one is more effective during the rainy season? If you are looking to strengthen your immunity, here is what you need to know about ginger tea and tulsi tea.





Ginger Tea Benefits | How Ginger Tea Helps During Monsoon

Ginger tea is known for its bold and warming taste. According to a 2021 research paper, ginger is rich in gingerol and shogaol, which provide anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antioxidant benefits. These properties make it excellent for easing sore throat, clearing congestion, and fighting chills that are common during a cold.

The benefits do not end there. Ginger tea also helps keep digestive troubles at bay, which are common in the monsoon due to slower metabolism. As Dr Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager, Baidyanath, and Ayurvedic expert, explains, “Ginger is a great digestive tonic, which improves gastric motility. So it alleviates constipation, vomiting, acidity, and protects the gastric lining against acidity.” However, people with acidity or sensitive stomachs should dilute ginger tea with a dash of honey. Limiting the intake to one or two cups a day is sufficient.

Tulsi Tea Benefits | How Tulsi Tea Helps During Monsoon

Tulsi, or holy basil, has been a staple in Ayurveda for centuries and is widely recognised as a natural immunity booster. A 2014 research paper highlights that tulsi is packed with vitamins A and C and has antiviral and adaptogenic properties. When consumed as tea, tulsi helps reduce throat irritation, ease congestion, and relieve mild stress.





Unlike ginger tea, tulsi tea has a gentler flavour. It is mild, aromatic, and easy on digestion. You can drink it daily as it supports respiratory health and aids the overall healing process of the body. This makes tulsi tea a steady protector during the monsoon, helping keep seasonal diseases and flu at bay.

Ginger Tea vs Tulsi Tea | Which Is Better For Monsoon Cold?

Both ginger tea and tulsi tea offer powerful benefits, but they work slightly differently. Ginger tea acts faster against congestion, sore throat, and chills, while tulsi tea works more as a long-term immunity booster that strengthens respiratory health.





If you are battling an active cold, ginger tea may provide quicker relief. If your focus is on prevention and long-term immunity during the monsoon, tulsi tea is the better choice. Many people prefer alternating between the two depending on their needs. There is no strict rule, and both teas can complement each other in a healthy monsoon routine.

Best Time To Drink Ginger Tea | Morning Or Night?

Ginger tea can be consumed at any time of the day. Having it in the morning or mid-afternoon helps jumpstart digestion and fight chills. However, it is best to avoid drinking ginger tea late at night, especially if you are sensitive to its warming nature.

Best Time To Drink Tulsi Tea | Morning Or Evening?

Tulsi tea, being milder, can be consumed throughout the day. Drinking it in the morning supports immunity, clears congestion, and soothes the throat. Sipping it in the afternoon or evening has a calming and relaxing effect. For maximum benefit, always drink tulsi tea warm.





How To Store Ginger In Monsoon | Tips To Preserve Ginger

Ginger is highly perishable during the rainy season, so proper storage is essential. Here are a few tips to prolong its shelf life:

Store unpeeled ginger in an airtight container in the fridge to slow down mould growth. Peel and chop ginger into one-time-use pieces and freeze the rest for convenience. Wrap unpeeled ginger in a paper towel before storing to absorb excess moisture. For long-term storage, soak ginger slices in vinegar for occasional use.

How To Store Tulsi In Monsoon | Tips To Preserve Tulsi Leaves

Tulsi leaves also require careful storage to maintain freshness. Follow these methods during the monsoon:

Gently wash and pat dry leaves, then line a container with a paper towel before storing. Place tulsi leaves upright in a jar like herbs, with a damp paper towel. Keep the jar in the fridge slightly open. Dry tulsi leaves in a cool, sunny spot and store them in an airtight glass jar for longer use. Avoid storing with strong-smelling food as tulsi absorbs odours easily.

Monsoon Diet Tips | What To Eat In Rainy Season

A healthy diet is as important as herbal teas in keeping immunity strong during monsoon. Here are a few foods to include:





1. Eat Warm And Fresh Food





Digestion slows down during the monsoon, so avoid stale or heavy food. Choose freshly cooked khichdi, dals, soups, and light curries that are easy to digest while still nourishing the body.





2. Include Herbal Immunity Boosters





Everyday ingredients like ginger, tulsi, turmeric, and garlic act as natural antibiotics. Adding them to teas, curries, or soups is a simple way to strengthen immunity.





3. Choose Seasonal Fruits





Monsoon fruits such as papaya, jamun, pomegranate, and pears are rich in antioxidants, water, and fibre. Always consume freshly cut fruit to prevent contamination.





4. Add Probiotics





Since the gut plays a key role in immunity, include probiotics such as curd, buttermilk, and fermented foods like idlis or dosa batter to maintain gut health.

Monsoon Diet Tips | What To Avoid In Rainy Season

Just as important as what to eat is knowing what to avoid during the monsoon:





1. Street foods like golgappas, fried pakoras, and similar items, as they may be contaminated or too heavy for the stomach.





2. Raw or uncooked food, which may carry bacteria, viruses, or parasites.





3. Seafood, since it can be a breeding ground for bacteria during the season.





4. Cut fruits and salads that may be washed with unclean water and harbour waterborne pathogens.





5. Dairy products that are unpasteurised or improperly stored, which can be risky during this season.





Choosing between ginger tea and tulsi tea ultimately depends on your health needs. Whether you want instant relief from cold symptoms or long-term immunity support, both teas are powerful additions to your monsoon diet. Pairing them with healthy eating habits can help you stay energised and illness-free throughout the season.

