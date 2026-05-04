If you think Delhi's nightlife peaks at Hauz Khas or Mehrauli, Vasant Vihar would like a word. Quietly and without much fanfare, this South Delhi neighbourhood has assembled one of the most impressive concentrations of bars in the entire city. From decade-old speakeasies that put Indian cocktail culture on the global map to brand-new concept bars still finding their footing, Basant Lok and the surrounding markets have become the kind of place you can spend an entire evening without repeating a vibe.





Here's how to do it right, in order, from your first drink to your last.

Start Early: Khi Khi (First Floor, PVR Priya Complex, Basant Lok)

Begin your evening at Khi Khi, which translates to "giggle" in Hindi-Punjabi, and that warmth carries right through the door. Located inside the PVR Priya complex, the bar carries a sense of play, from mural-covered walls to a lively space that shifts from a laid-back afternoon crowd into a louder, more social evening as the night picks up. It's a great place to ease into the night because it opens early, the food is genuinely good, and the cocktails are crowd-pleasing without being dumbed down.

Chef Tarun Sibal's philosophy of gourmet casual runs through both the food and bar menu, with contemporary cocktails stirred with satire and evolved Indian small plates that know how to hold their own. The Clarified 'Pun'ch is the one to order, featuring pineapple, peach, and guava with three variants of rum across unaged, four years, and eight years, giving the rum punch a layered texture and a robust mouthfeel. Order a round, share some bites, and let the evening warm up naturally.

Stop Two: RED (Basant Lok Market)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@red_vasantvihar

A short walk from Khi Khi, RED is one of those places that photographs well but also delivers in person. Inspired by the many shades and moods of the colour red, this European-Asian restaurant bar has been making the rounds on social media, and rightfully so. The interiors lean into a moody, rich aesthetic that gets better as the lighting shifts through the evening.





The That's Nuts cocktail is the one to try, a peanut butter-washed tequila that harmonises with a house-made spice syrup and a zesty citric acid component, making for a savoury, slightly spicy drink that keeps you coming back for another. It ranked at number 34 on 30 Best Bars India, which tells you this isn't just a pretty face. It also has a proper food menu, so if you skipped dinner, this is a good spot to plug that gap.

Stop Three: The Agave Room (First Floor, Basant Lok Community Centre)

By now you're warmed up and ready for something with a bit more intent. The Agave Room is an agave-forward cocktail bar built around tequila, mezcal, and drinks designed through the lens of the five elements. Walk in and it becomes immediately clear that this is not just another cocktail bar. The lighting is low and intentional, the music shifts gently through the room, and the design, with marble surfaces, brass accents, and a palette of greens and golds, creates an atmosphere that feels both relaxed and quietly dramatic.





Inspired by ancient Aztec belief systems, the bar shapes its cocktails and menu around how ingredients influence mood, energy, and experience. Earth grounds, fire sharpens, air lifts, water softens, and every drink is designed to sit within one of these elemental categories. It's a concept that sounds more abstract than it feels in practice. Ask the bartender to guide you through, and let them earn their keep.

Stop Four: Strangr (New Basant Market, Vasant Vihar)

If you need a breather from the high-concept route, Strangr is your answer. A cosy bar in New Basant Market, Strangr is the perfect baithak for relaxed evenings, complete with daily performances by underrated musical talents. Think smooth jazz, flavourful food, and thoughtfully crafted cocktails that match the vibe.





One of the most loved cocktails here is Bhao, a mezcal-based picante that keeps guests coming back. Whether you're planning a romantic date night or a chill hangout with friends, Strangr delivers an experience that's intimate and soulful. This is the stop to slow down at, nurse a drink, actually listen to the music, and remind yourself that a good night out doesn't always need to be loud.

Stop Five: Rumour (Basant Lok Market)

Hidden behind a discreet entrance with no big signage on the outside, Rumour is one of the newer arrivals in Vasant Vihar and already one of the more talked-about ones. A New York-inspired lounge designed by The Charcoal Project, Rumour focuses on wines from small family-run vineyards around the world, wine-based cocktails, and elevated small plates. The vibe is warm, relaxed, and made for long conversations.





You enter through a discreet entrance in Basant Lok Market and step into a warm, plush space that feels like a stylish New York loft. It's the kind of spot where you intend to stay for one glass and end up ordering a second without noticing. If you're going with a group, this is a natural midpoint to recalibrate before the bigger stops ahead.

Stop Six: Hoots (Below Perch, Basant Lok)

Tucked below Perch in Basant Lok, Hoots is one of those bars that rewards people who pay attention. Featuring in the top 100 of Asia's 50 Best Bars, Hoots is a dimly lit hub for intimate conversations over crafted cocktails, touted for its patient service and expertly curated menu. The cocktails are uniquely devised based on existing classics, think a Whisky Sour with chamomile foam or an Old Fashioned with miso.





It has the ambience of an underground den, with dark interiors, an elaborate smoking space, and vinyl in the corner. The bar serves three interpretations of the same drink for three generations, keeping things classic in a way that has its own quiet charm. The No. 7, a gin-based drink with notes of citrus and sweetness, features Fernet-Branca and is clarified with milk, making it a near-perfect cocktail to mark the midpoint of the night.

Stop Seven: AABBCC (First Floor, Basant Lok Market)

Things start getting more adventurous from here. Brought to life by the team behind Lair, AABBCC takes all the rules and throws them out, designed to immerse you in the world of mixology in a way the city hasn't quite seen before. On the lower level, you find roughly 80 ingredients that all find a place in the menu, while the upper levels feature what is now India's longest omakase-style cocktail counter and a listening lounge that on some nights transforms into a high-energy room.





The cocktail list features reimagined classics, new mixes, and innovative spins organised under three categories: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow. Come with curiosity and a willingness to be surprised. This is the stop that usually generates the most conversation on a crawl.

Stop Eight: PCO / Passcode Only (D Block Market, Vasant Vihar)

Delhi's original speakeasy, and still one of its best. Access begins beneath an estate agency sign: step inside, key the passcode into a wall-mounted phone, and the bar reveals itself. The Mood Cocktail approach means you don't always pick from a list; you describe what you feel like drinking, and the bartender takes it from there. And if you think the surprise ends at the bar, there's the Director's Room, a private 12-seater setup where cocktails are served in an omakase-style format.





Over the years, plenty of bars have tried to recreate the hidden-door formula, but PCO still holds its ground, not because it's the flashiest or the newest, but because it got there first and never really lost the plot. By this point in the evening, a Mood Cocktail feels exactly right.

Stop Nine: Lair (Basant Lok Market)

If you can only do one bar in Vasant Vihar, make it Lair. Ranked No. 8 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 and widely considered one of the best bars in India, Lair is a 1920s-inspired speakeasy-style bar with a discreet entrance and striking, avant-garde design. Led by beverage director Navjot Singh, India's Diageo World Class Champion 2025, the bar takes a sensory, ingredient-led approach, spotlighting ingredients from mountainous regions, coastal regions, and the Himalayan ranges.





If you're looking for a Picante, this is where the trend started in India. Their take blends Gondhoraj tequila with citrus, spiced granadilla agave, and orange bitters, and they serve hundreds of them daily. The crowd is a good mix of regulars and new faces, the music stays at just the right level, and the cocktails justify every superlative thrown their way.

End the Night: The Dressing Room (By Appointment Only)

Save this one for last, because it's the kind of place that deserves your full attention. The Dressing Room by Behind The Mirror is an intimate, appointment-only speakeasy designed for evenings that unfold slowly and intentionally. The space carries a quiet charm with moody lighting, plush seating, and a sense of privacy that makes every visit feel personal. Hidden like a salon, it doesn't announce itself, which is precisely the point.





Expect thoughtfully crafted cocktails, seamless transitions from one mood to the next, and an atmosphere that encourages lingering conversations. Book in advance, show up with your best company, and let the night wind down exactly as it should.

Call Me Ten (Vasant Vihar): The Wild Card

If you're into beautiful interiors, Call Me Ten is one of the most interesting spaces in Vasant Vihar. A 6,000 sq ft Japanese restaurant and bar designed by Renesa Architecture Design Interiors, it features a muted, minimalist aesthetic with limestone plaster and stone aggregates that give it a modern-cave feel. The bar follows a tasting format moving from light and elegant to playful and layered, then bold and spirit-forward, and finally a soft dessert-style finish, with flavours inspired by cities across Asia. Slot it in after Strangr or Rumour, depending on your group's energy, as it suits both a date night and a louder group equally well.

The Takeaway

Vasant Vihar has quietly done something remarkable. It has built a bar ecosystem where you can spend an entire night without once feeling like you're repeating yourself. Every stop on this crawl has a distinct personality, a coherent point of view, and a drinks menu that takes itself seriously without taking the fun out of the evening. You don't need a car, you don't need to plan too hard, and you definitely don't need to go anywhere else. Start at six, pace yourself, and trust the neighbourhood to do the rest. The only mistake you can make is trying to rush it.